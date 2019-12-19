47m ago
Ice Chips: Leafs recall Marincin, Brooks
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled defenseman Martin Marincin and Adam Brooks from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.
Marincin has played in seven games for the Maple Leafs this season and has not played since Nov 2, against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Brooks has played in 18 games for the Marlies this season scoring seven goals and adding seven assists.
He has yet to make his NHL debut with the team.