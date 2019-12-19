How the abundance of players with high-level skill have changed the game

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled defenseman Martin Marincin and Adam Brooks from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.

#Leafs have recalled Martin Marincin and Adam Brooks from the Toronto Marlies.



Doesn't mention that these are on an emergency basis, so I guess we'll see how things shake out at practice here in about 90 minutes. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) December 19, 2019

Marincin has played in seven games for the Maple Leafs this season and has not played since Nov 2, against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Brooks has played in 18 games for the Marlies this season scoring seven goals and adding seven assists.

He has yet to make his NHL debut with the team.