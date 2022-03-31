Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have recalled goaltender Michael Hutchinson as well as defencemen Mac Hollowell and Filip Kral on an emergency basis from the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

The Maple Leafs have recalled goaltender Michael Hutchinson, defenceman Mac Hollowell and defenceman Filip Král from the Toronto Marlies (AHL) on an emergency basis — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) March 31, 2022

Defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin was on the ice prior to the morning skate, but left before the team session. He exited Tuesday's game against the Boston Bruins for precautionary reasons after being punched in the head by Bruins winger Taylor Hall, who received a $5,000 fine for the punch.

Fellow defenceman Justin Holl, who also exited Tuesday's win for precautionary reasons, was on the ice for the main session.

With Lyubushkin likely out, Carl Dahlstrom is expected to draw in for Thursday's game against the Winnipeg Jets beside Timothy Liljegren on the third pairing.

Leafs D at morning skate



Rielly - Brodie

Giordano - Holl

Dahlstrom - Liljegren @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 31, 2022

Rookie Erik Kallgren was in the home net during the skate and appears set to make his fourth start of the season for the Maple Leafs against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Erik Kallgren in the starter’s net with some new gear @CarloColaiacovo previously reported the rookie will be in net tonight for Leafs



Jets starter TBA pic.twitter.com/xZ7jchIKOF — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 31, 2022

Colorado Avalanche

Head coach Jared Bednar says that Nathan MacKinnon is scheduled to play tonight against the San Jose Sharks.

MacKinnon missed Tuesday's game against the Calgary Flames with an upper-body injury.

The 26-year-old has 22 goals and 48 assists in 51 games this season.