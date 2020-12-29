Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs announced Sunday afternoon that they have loaned forward Kenny Agostino and defenceman Timothy Liljegren to the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

Neither player saw ice time in Saturday's overtime loss to the New York Rangers.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets announced Sunday that they have assigned goaltender Eric Comrie to the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

Comrie has played in three game so far this season for the Detroit Red Wings prior to being claimed off waivers by the Jets earlier in the month.

The 24-year-old was originally drafted by Winnipeg in the second round of the 2013 Draft.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers have recalled forward Kailer Yamamoto and defenceman William Lagesson from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, it was announced Sunday.

As corresponding moves, defenceman Brandon Manning and forward Markus Granlund both cleared waivers and were assigned to Bakersfield.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Head coach Jon Cooper confirmed that Curtis McElhinney will get the start in net for the Lightning Sunday night as they battle the Red Wings.

Andrei Vasilevskiy helped backstop the Bolts to a 5-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday with 39 saves.

Buffalo Sabres

Forward Johan Larsson will be back in the lineup Sunday night against the Boston Bruins after missing the past three games with an upper-body injury, head coach Ralph Kruger said.

Meanwhile, Kruger added that Linus Ullmark will get the start in goal and defenceman Marco Scandella will likely wait until Tuesday to make his return.