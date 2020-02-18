Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

It appears that the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Sheldon Keefe is switching things up on the back-end.

During Toronto's Tuesday morning skate Rasmus Sandin joined Tyson Barrie, while Martin Marincin stepped in to play alongside Travis Dermott.

Marincin has been out of the lineup since Feb. 1, he has yet to register a point and is a -1 in 18 games this season.

Timothy Liljegren looks to be the defenceman coming out of the lineup.

Lines at Leafs morning skate in Pittsburgh:

Hyman-Matthews-Marner

Nylander-Tavares-Kerfoot

Engvall-Gauthier-Kapanen

Clifford-Spezza-Timashov Korshkov

Muzzin-Holl

Sandin-Barrie

Dermott-Marincin

Marchment-Liljegren

Andersen in starter’s net

Campbell

Philadelphia Flyers

Shayne Gostisbehere told reporters that his left knee is feeling better, but he will not play in Philadelphia's Tuesday night game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

.⁦@s_ghost14⁩ says his left knee is feeling a lot better; he won’t play tonight and is doubtful for Thursday. Saturday is a possibility. Photo:Zack Hill. #Flyers pic.twitter.com/2JsEaDMm1Q — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) February 18, 2020

Gostisbehere had arthroscopic surgery in January and returned to the lineup for one game on Feb. 6 and hasn't played since.

Head coach Alain Vigneault said afterward that Gostisbehere may have come back too soon.

In 41 games this season, the defenceman has five goals and 12 points.