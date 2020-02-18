15m ago
Ice Chips: Leafs shake up D pairings
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
It appears that the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Sheldon Keefe is switching things up on the back-end.
During Toronto's Tuesday morning skate Rasmus Sandin joined Tyson Barrie, while Martin Marincin stepped in to play alongside Travis Dermott.
Marincin has been out of the lineup since Feb. 1, he has yet to register a point and is a -1 in 18 games this season.
Timothy Liljegren looks to be the defenceman coming out of the lineup.
Lines at Leafs morning skate in Pittsburgh:
Hyman-Matthews-Marner
Nylander-Tavares-Kerfoot
Engvall-Gauthier-Kapanen
Clifford-Spezza-Timashov Korshkov
Muzzin-Holl
Sandin-Barrie
Dermott-Marincin
Marchment-Liljegren
Andersen in starter’s net
Campbell
Philadelphia Flyers
Shayne Gostisbehere told reporters that his left knee is feeling better, but he will not play in Philadelphia's Tuesday night game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Gostisbehere had arthroscopic surgery in January and returned to the lineup for one game on Feb. 6 and hasn't played since.
Head coach Alain Vigneault said afterward that Gostisbehere may have come back too soon.
In 41 games this season, the defenceman has five goals and 12 points.