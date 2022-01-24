Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs shuffled their forward lines at practice on Monday ahead of a matchup with the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

Auston Matthews centred a line with Michael Bunting and Ondrej Kase, while Mitchell Marner joined John Tavares and Ilya Mikheyev on the second line.

William Nylander worked on the wing of the third line with Alex Kerfoot and David Kampf.

Also on Monday, the Leafs assigned forward Joey Anderson, defenceman Carl Dahlstrom and goaltender Erik Kallgren to the AHL's Toronto Marlies from the taxi squad.

Anderson has zero points in four games so far this season for the Leafs, while Dahlstrom did not record a point in his lone Leaf outing this season.

Kallgren has yet to appear in a game at the NHL level.

TSN's Mark Masters reports that forward Ondrej Kase and defenceman Justin Holl returned to the ice Monday after recently clearing COVID-19 protocol.

Blueliner Jake Muzzin, who has missed time with a concussion skated in a red sweater, while forwards Kyle Clifford and Nick Ritchie were in scratches sweaters.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators assigned defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker, goaltender Filip Gustavsson and forward Logan Shaw to the AHL's Belleville Senators, it was announced Monday morning.

None of the three saw the ice during Ottawa's 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Washington Capitals

Defenceman John Carlson was on the ice for Washington's morning skate, tweets The Washington Post's Samantha Pell.

He assumed his spot on the Caps' first defensive pairing and top power-play line after being placed in COVID-19 protocol last week, missing the last four games.

The 32-year-old has eight goals and 24 assists in 32 games so far this season.

Meanwhile, head coach Peter Laviolette said that forward T.J. Oshie remains day-to-day as he battles an upper-body injury. Oshie is on the injured reserve list after leaving a game earlier this month against the New York Islanders with the ailment.

Defenceman Nick Jensen is week-to-week with an upper-body injury he suffered Thursday against the Boston Bruins.

Here were Washington's lines Monday morning according to Pell:

Ovechkin-Backstrom-Sheary

McMichael-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Protas-Eller-Leason

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway

Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Schultz

Kempny-TvR

New York Rangers

The Rangers have recalled goaltender Adam Huska to the taxi squad, it was announced Monday morning.

He has one NHL appearance so far this season and owns a goals-against average of 2.49 and a save percentage of .913 in 12 AHL games.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers have recalled forwards Linus Sandin and Connor Bunnaman as well as goaltender Felix Sandstrom from the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms to the taxi squad.