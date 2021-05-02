Jets' Lowry weighs in on imminent return, high hit from Galchenyuk

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goaltender Jack Campbell left practice Sunday after one drill, but it seems to be a maintenance thing, tweets TSN's Mark Masters.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed after practice that Campbell will start Monday against the Montreal Canadiens.

With Justin Holl absent from practice, Timothy Liljegren was taking reps beside Jake Muzzin. Holl won't travel to Montreal, but isn't expected to miss anymore time.

Keefe noted also noted that goalie Frederik Andersen won't be travelling to Montreal, but will try to map out a plan for his return following Wednesday's practice.

The forward lines remain the same as Saturday night's game.

Here were the lines courtesy of TSN's Kristen Shilton:

Foligno-Matthews-Marner

Galchenyuk-Tavares-Nylander

Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Simmonds

Thornton-Brooks-Spezza

Rielly-Brodie

Muzzin-Liljegren

Sandin-Dermott

Engvall-Hutton

Andersen

Rittich

Absent: Holl

(Campbell left after about 15 minutes)

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have assigned forwards Alex Belzile and Ryan Poehling to the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

Winnipeg Jets

Injured Jets forward Adam Lowry was a full participant in practice on Sunday alongside Andrew Copp and Mason Appleton.

Head coach Paul Maurice told reporters that if Lowry feels good on Monday he could play against the Ottawa Senators.

Meanwhile, forward Mark Scheifele skated with Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning announced they have signed goaltender Amir Miftakhov to a three-year, entry-level contract that will begin next season.

Miftakhov was selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Dallas Stars

Jason Dickinson left Dallas' game against the Nashville Predators on Saturday with a lower-body injury.

Dickinson has six goals and 14 points in 47 games this season.