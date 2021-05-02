3h ago
Ice Chips: Liljegren takes reps beside Muzzin
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
Goaltender Jack Campbell left practice Sunday after one drill, but it seems to be a maintenance thing, tweets TSN's Mark Masters.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed after practice that Campbell will start Monday against the Montreal Canadiens.
With Justin Holl absent from practice, Timothy Liljegren was taking reps beside Jake Muzzin. Holl won't travel to Montreal, but isn't expected to miss anymore time.
Keefe noted also noted that goalie Frederik Andersen won't be travelling to Montreal, but will try to map out a plan for his return following Wednesday's practice.
The forward lines remain the same as Saturday night's game.
Here were the lines courtesy of TSN's Kristen Shilton:
Foligno-Matthews-Marner
Galchenyuk-Tavares-Nylander
Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Simmonds
Thornton-Brooks-Spezza
Rielly-Brodie
Muzzin-Liljegren
Sandin-Dermott
Engvall-Hutton
Andersen
Rittich
Absent: Holl
(Campbell left after about 15 minutes)
Montreal Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens have assigned forwards Alex Belzile and Ryan Poehling to the AHL’s Laval Rocket.
The Canadiens have assigned forwards Alex Belzile and Ryan Poehling to the AHL’s Laval Rocket.
Winnipeg Jets
Injured Jets forward Adam Lowry was a full participant in practice on Sunday alongside Andrew Copp and Mason Appleton.
Head coach Paul Maurice told reporters that if Lowry feels good on Monday he could play against the Ottawa Senators.
Meanwhile, forward Mark Scheifele skated with Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler.
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning announced they have signed goaltender Amir Miftakhov to a three-year, entry-level contract that will begin next season.
Miftakhov was selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft.
Dallas Stars
Jason Dickinson left Dallas' game against the Nashville Predators on Saturday with a lower-body injury.
Dickinson has six goals and 14 points in 47 games this season.