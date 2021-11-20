Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed that the team will play with 11 forwards and seven defencemen on Saturday against the Nashville Predators as blueliner Chris Wideman will enter the lineup in place of forward Michael Pezzetta.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Below are the Leafs lines at Saturday's morning skate:

Ritchie - Matthews - Marner 
Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander 
Engvall - Kampf - Kase 
Bunting - Spezza - Simmonds 
Semyonov 

Rielly - Brodie 
Muzzin - Holl 
Sandin - Liljegren 
Dermott 

Woll

PP Units

QB: Rielly 
Flanks: Matthews, Marner 
Middle: Nylander 
Net front: Tavares 

QB: Sandin 
Flanks: Engvall, Spezza 
Middle: Bunting 
Net front: Ritchie 

Timothy Liljegren will return to the lineup in place of Travis Dermott on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Edmonton Oilers

Defenceman Philip Broberg will make his NHL debut for the Oilers on Saturday night, head coach Dave Tippett announced. The 20-year-old was selected eighth overall by the team in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner will start for the Oilers on Saturday night as they take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

New York Rangers 

Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad did not practice on Saturday due to a COVID-19 related related absence, the team announced.

Nashville Predators 

Predators defenceman Alexandre Carrier will return to the lineup Saturday against the Canadiens after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

 