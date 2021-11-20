4h ago
Ice Chips: Liljegren in Leafs lineup Saturday
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Leafs Ice Chips: Seeking revenge for the pounding in Pittsburgh
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed that the team will play with 11 forwards and seven defencemen on Saturday against the Nashville Predators as blueliner Chris Wideman will enter the lineup in place of forward Michael Pezzetta.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Below are the Leafs lines at Saturday's morning skate:
Ritchie - Matthews - Marner
Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander
Engvall - Kampf - Kase
Bunting - Spezza - Simmonds
Semyonov
Rielly - Brodie
Muzzin - Holl
Sandin - Liljegren
Dermott
Woll
PP Units
QB: Rielly
Flanks: Matthews, Marner
Middle: Nylander
Net front: Tavares
QB: Sandin
Flanks: Engvall, Spezza
Middle: Bunting
Net front: Ritchie
Timothy Liljegren will return to the lineup in place of Travis Dermott on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.
Edmonton Oilers
Defenceman Philip Broberg will make his NHL debut for the Oilers on Saturday night, head coach Dave Tippett announced. The 20-year-old was selected eighth overall by the team in the 2019 NHL Draft.
Goaltender Stuart Skinner will start for the Oilers on Saturday night as they take on the Chicago Blackhawks.
New York Rangers
Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad did not practice on Saturday due to a COVID-19 related related absence, the team announced.
Nashville Predators
Predators defenceman Alexandre Carrier will return to the lineup Saturday against the Canadiens after missing three games with an upper-body injury.