Leafs Ice Chips: Seeking revenge for the pounding in Pittsburgh

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed that the team will play with 11 forwards and seven defencemen on Saturday against the Nashville Predators as blueliner Chris Wideman will enter the lineup in place of forward Michael Pezzetta.

Dominique Ducharme confirme que l'alignement de ce soir comportera 11 attaquants et 7 défenseurs. Wideman prendra la place de Pezzetta.



Ducharme confirms that the team will play with 11 forwards and 7 defenseman tonight. Wideman will enter the lineup in place of Pezzetta. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 20, 2021

Toronto Maple Leafs

Below are the Leafs lines at Saturday's morning skate:

Ritchie - Matthews - Marner

Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander

Engvall - Kampf - Kase

Bunting - Spezza - Simmonds

Semyonov

Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Holl

Sandin - Liljegren

Dermott

Woll

PP Units

QB: Rielly

Flanks: Matthews, Marner

Middle: Nylander

Net front: Tavares

QB: Sandin

Flanks: Engvall, Spezza

Middle: Bunting

Net front: Ritchie

Timothy Liljegren will return to the lineup in place of Travis Dermott on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Keefe confirmed that Liljegren is in tonight, Dermott is out



Coach says guys understand the team's desire to keep all seven guys engaged ... so, you may come out of the lineup even if you played well etc. — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 20, 2021

Edmonton Oilers

Defenceman Philip Broberg will make his NHL debut for the Oilers on Saturday night, head coach Dave Tippett announced. The 20-year-old was selected eighth overall by the team in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Coach Tipp confirms that Philip Broberg will make his @NHL debut tonight! #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/GLP1u4sxAa — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 20, 2021

Goaltender Stuart Skinner will start for the Oilers on Saturday night as they take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Skinner will be back between the pipes tonight. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/rbPO5mxEhd — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 20, 2021

New York Rangers

Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad did not practice on Saturday due to a COVID-19 related related absence, the team announced.

UPDATE: Mika Zibanejad (COVID-19 protocol related absence) will not participate in practice today. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 20, 2021

Nashville Predators

Predators defenceman Alexandre Carrier will return to the lineup Saturday against the Canadiens after missing three games with an upper-body injury.