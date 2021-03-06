8h ago
Ice Chips: Leafs' Boyd draws in for Petan
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Keefe wants Leafs to keep generating chances against Demko
Toronto Maple Leafs
Head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters that Travis Boyd will draw in for Nic Petan Saturday as they take on the Vancouver Canucks.
Frederik Andersen will start in net.
Keefe also said injured netminder Jack Campbell tried to skate again on Saturday but won't be backing up Andersen against Vancouver. That will be Michael Hutchinson instead.
Sheldon Keefe on #Leafs lineup vs. VAN tonight:— Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) March 6, 2021
Travis Boyd in for Nic Petan
Frederik Andersen starts in net
Jack Campbell tried again to skate today, but won't be backing up; that'll be Michael Hutchinson
Montreal Canadiens
Head coach Dominique Ducharme told reporters that forward Josh Anderson is a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with the Winnipeg Jets after missing the last three games with a lower-body injury.
He took part in the morning skate alongside Tyler Toffoli and Jesperi Kotkaniemi Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, Carey Price was in the starter's net at practice. Paul Byron and Victor Mete will serve as scratches.
Here were their lines courtesy of TSN's John Lu:
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Suzuki - Armia
Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Anderson
Lehkonen - Evans - Perry
Chiarot - Weber
Edmundson - Petry
Kulak - Romanov
Price starting
Allen
Scratches: Byron, Mete
Winnipeg Jets
Per TSN's Sara Orlesky, the Jets are going with the same lineup as Thursday night when the Jets beat the Habs 4-3 in overtime.
Stastny-Scheifele-Wheeler
Connor- Dubois-Ehlers
Copp-Lowry-Appleton
Perreault-Thompson-Lewis
Morrissey-Poolman
Forbort-Pionk
Beaulieu-DeMelo
Hellebuyck
Edmonton Oilers
Head coach Dave Tippett says Mike Smith will get the start in net tonight against the Calgary Flames.
Smith has a 6-2-0 record in 10 appearances this season with a .923 save percentage and 2.33 goals-against average.
St. Louis Blues
Forward Vladimir Tarasenko will make his season debut Saturday night against the Los Angeles Kings according to The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford.
Tarasenko has been out while recovering from off-season shoulder surgery, his third surgical shoulder procedure in the last 28 months.
I’m hearing Vladimir Tarasenko will play tonight in LA.— Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) March 6, 2021
Give him a lot of credit battling back from his third shoulder surgery in 28 months.
Here’s our story on what doctors say regarding his return. #stlblues https://t.co/9jGmj4e3mI
Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins defenceman Brandon Carlo was released from the hospital Saturday, one day after he sustained an upper-body injury against the Washington Capitals.
Carlo was injured at 18:27 of the first period after a hit by Capitals forward Tom Wilson and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.
"So he's back home," Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. "Hasn't been at the rink, obviously. That's all I got from the trainers this morning."
There was no penalty called on the play, but Wilson will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety.
The 24-year-old has two goals and one assist in 21 games this season.
Colorado Avalanche
Defenceman Cale Makar is doubtful to return from an upper-body injury as the Avs take on the Anaheim Ducks Saturday, writes Ron Knabenbauer of NHL.com.
Makar last played on Feb. 26 and has missed the last four games with the ailment. Colorado also plays Monday against the Arizona Coyotes and Knabenbauer writes he is unlikely to return then as well.
Makar has one goal and 13 assists in 15 games so far this season.
Meanwhile, according to The Athletic's Peter Baugh, forward Nathan MacKinnon is likely to miss "a couple more games" as he continues to recover from a hit from Joachim Blichfeld of the San Jose Sharks. Blichfeld was suspended two games for an illegal check.
Where the Avs stand w/ injuries:— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) March 6, 2021
-MacKinnon is probably going to miss a couple more games after the San Jose hit
-Makar is progressing but still out
-Byram and Calvert skated today. Calvert went through morning skate in a non-contact jersey
-No timeline on EJ and Francouz
Carolina Hurricanes
The Hurricanes announced Saturday morning that they have signed goaltender Beck Warm to a two-year, entry-level contract.
The #Canes have signed goaltender Beck Warm to a two-year, entry-level contract. Warm is 4-0-0 with a 2.25 GAA and .940 save% in four games with the Chicago Wolves this season.https://t.co/1JHKhaIErq— Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) March 6, 2021
Warm is 4-0-0 with a 2.25 GAA and .940 save percentage in four games with the Chicago Wolves so far this season.
Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers have removed Joel Farabee from the COVID-19 Protocol Related Absence list. The team announced he is available to play Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Flyers have removed Joel Farabee from the COVID Protocol Related Absence list. He is available to play today in #PHIvsPIT. pic.twitter.com/sYTBHNmOFR— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 6, 2021