Toronto Maple Leafs

Leafs forward Trevor Moore will not join the team for their upcoming six game road trip.

Mike Babcock said Trevor Moore (shoulder) won’t travel with #Leafs on road trip — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) November 16, 2019

Kasimir Kaskisuo will make his NHL debut tonight vs the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Finnish native has played in eight games for the Marlies this season posting six wins with a 2.13 goals against average and a .928 save percentage.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins have officially moved Sidney Crosby to the injured reserve (IR). Crosby had successful core surgery on Thursday and will miss the next six weeks.

Joseph Blandisi has been called up on an emergency basis. Blandisi has played in seven games for the Penguins this season scoring a goal and adding an assist.

Pens place Crosby on IR. Recall forward Joe Blandisi from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) on an emergency basis. — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) November 16, 2019

Nick Bjugstad sustained an undisclosed injury during Friday nights game against the New Jersey Devils after awkwardly falling into the boards during the second period. The forward has one goal in 10 games this season.

Detroit Red Wings

Red Wings defenseman Fliip Hronek is likely to miss Saturday's game against the San Jose Sharks. Hronek did not play last night against the Los Angeles Kings and is considered day-to-day

The Wings will also be without defenseman Patrik Nemeth for three weeks. Nemeth blocked a shot during a game last weekend and the area is now infected.

#RedWings Blashill: We expect Nemeth to be out a little bit. He had a blocked shot that became an infection. The doctors caught it, the training staff did a great job. Now, will it be three weeks, is it less than that? I don’t know that answer but it’ll be a little bit of time. — Dana Wakiji (@Dwakiji) November 15, 2019

Buffalo Sabres

Sabres forward Johan Larsson is day-to-day with an upper body injury.

Rasmus Asplund will make his NHL debut tonight. Larsson out day to day (upper body). Linus Ullmark will start. Same six defensemen as last game, Miller sits. — Joe Yerdon (@JoeYerdon) November 16, 2019

Rasmus Asplund will make his NHL debut tonight for the Sabres. Asplund has played in 13 games in the AHL for the Rochester Americans scoring one goal and eight points.

The Sabres look to snap out of their six game losing streak tonight when they play the Ottawa Senators.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals have assigned goaltender Ilya Samsonov and defenseman Tyler Lewington to the Hershey Bears of the AHL, and have recalled defenseman Travis Boyd and goaltender Vitek Vanecek.

NEWS | Capitals have recalled defenseman Travis Boyd and goaltender Vitek Vanecek from the Hershey Bears and assigned goaltender Ilya Samsonov and defenseman Tyler Lewington to Hershey#ALLCAPS #CapsBruinshttps://t.co/5tfHlLjEc9 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 16, 2019

Boyd has four assist in six games played with the Caps this season while Vanecek has played in seven games for Hershey this season posting a 4-2-1 record with a 2.65 goals against average, and a .894 save percentage.

New York Rangers

Rangers rookie forward Kaapo Kakko will be a game-time decision tonight against the Florida Panthers. The second overall draft pick of last years draft has skated in 16 games this season scoring six goals and two assists.

Quinn said Kakko will be a game-time decision. Trouba is good to go. #NYR — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) November 16, 2019

The Rangers are getting help on the blue line as Jacob Trouba returns to the lineup tonight. The former Winnipeg Jet left Thursday's game due to an ailment issue. Trouba has played in 17 games this season registering one goal and six assists.