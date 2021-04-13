7h ago
Ice Chips: Rittich to make Leafs debut
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed on Tuesday that newly acquired goaltender David Rittich will make his debut for the team against his former club, the Calgary Flames.
TSN.ca Staff
Leafs Ice Chips: Rittich to make Leafs debut in 'weird' reunion with Flames
Toronto Maple Leafs
Jack Campbell will serve as the backup for the Leafs against the Flames.
Rittich was on the ice erlier Tuesday for his first skate with the Maple Leafs.
Acquired for a third-round pick in 2022, Rittich has a 4-7-1 record with a .904 save percentage and 2.90 goals-against average this season
Calgary Flames
Jacob Markstrom is expected to start against the Maple Leafs.
Ottawa Senators
Defenceman Nikita Zaitsev was absent from the team's skate on Tuesday.
Washington Capitals
Newly acquired forward Anthony Mantha is expected to make his debut for the Washington Capitals against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Mantha was on the ice with the Capitals Tuesday, working on the team's power play unit.
The Capitals acquired Mantha in the biggest deal of the day Monday, sending Richard Panik, Jakub Vrana, a first-round draft pick in 2021 and a second-round draft pick in 2022 the other way.
Ilya Samsonov will get the start when the Capitals face the Philadelphia Flyers tonight.
Boston Bruins
The Bruins have confirmed that both Taylor Hall and Mike Reilly will debut for them against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.
The Bruins also had their deadline additions on the ice Tuesday, with Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar and Mike Reilly taking part in the morning skate.
Hall skated on the team's second line with David Krejci and Craig Smith, while Lazar worked at centre on the team's fourth line.
New Jersey Devils
Devils captain Nico Hischier will return to the team's lineup against the New Jersey Devils tonight.
The 22-year-old has been sidelined since Feb. 27. He has two goals and three points in five games this season.
New York Rangers
Igor Shesterkin will get the start in goal for the New York Rangers against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, the team announced.
Shesterkin has a 10-9-3 record with a 2.46 GAA in 23 games this season for the Rangers.
The Rangers also announced on Tuesday that they have signed defenceman Zac Jones to an entry-level contract.
The 20-year-old appeared in 29 games this season for the UMass Minutemen this season, contributing nine goals with 15 assists. He was selected in the third round, 68th overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.