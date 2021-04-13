Leafs Ice Chips: Rittich to make Leafs debut in 'weird' reunion with Flames

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed on Tuesday that newly acquired goaltender David Rittich will make his debut for the team against his former club, the Calgary Flames.

Jack Campbell will serve as the backup for the Leafs against the Flames.

Sheldon Keefe said newly acquired David Rittich will start in net for #Leafs tonight vs. his old Flames



First game action for Rittich since losing to the Leafs with Calgary on April 4 — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) April 13, 2021

Rittich was on the ice erlier Tuesday for his first skate with the Maple Leafs.

David Rittich spent about 20 minutes on the ice working with goalie coach Steve Briere this morning



Sheldon Keefe didn't name a starter when asked last night & the Leafs coach won't speak with the media until late this afternoon — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 13, 2021

Acquired for a third-round pick in 2022, Rittich has a 4-7-1 record with a .904 save percentage and 2.90 goals-against average this season

Calgary Flames

Jacob Markstrom is expected to start against the Maple Leafs.

Lines at Flames skate in Toronto



Gaudreau - Lindholm - Tkachuk

Mangiapane - Monahan - Dube

Lucic - Backlund - Nordstrom

Leivo - Ryan - Ritchie



Giordano - Tanev

Hanifin - Andersson

Valimaki - Stone



Markstrom in starter's net ... 1-3-0, .864 sv% v Leafs this season@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 13, 2021

Ottawa Senators

Defenceman Nikita Zaitsev was absent from the team's skate on Tuesday.

Sens practice lines:

(Zaitsev not practicing)



Tkachuk Norris Batherson

Paul White Dadonov

Stützle Amadio Dzingel

Formenton Tierney CBrown

Anisimov Bishop Pinto



Chabot JBD

Brannstrom Zub

Mete JBrown

Alsing



Murray

Forsberg — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) April 13, 2021

Washington Capitals

Newly acquired forward Anthony Mantha is expected to make his debut for the Washington Capitals against the Philadelphia Flyers.

CAPS TODAY: Newly acquired forward Anthony Mantha is scheduled to make his Capitals debut tonight. Mantha recorded 21 points (11g, 10a) in 42 games with the Red Wings this season. More info on Mantha and the Capitals, as well as Caps Clips at https://t.co/HecIC0ECg1 pic.twitter.com/lgpXSzpyLI — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 13, 2021

Mantha was on the ice with the Capitals Tuesday, working on the team's power play unit.

Capitals PP1: Carlson, Ovechkin, Backstrom, Kuznetsov, Oshie



PP2 (corrected): Orlov, Schultz, Mantha, Sheary, Wilson. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 13, 2021

The Capitals acquired Mantha in the biggest deal of the day Monday, sending Richard Panik, Jakub Vrana, a first-round draft pick in 2021 and a second-round draft pick in 2022 the other way.

Ilya Samsonov will get the start when the Capitals face the Philadelphia Flyers tonight.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins have confirmed that both Taylor Hall and Mike Reilly will debut for them against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

#NHLBruins pregame updates per Bruce Cassidy:



Hall, Reilly, Miller are in vs. Sabres



Lazar, McAvoy are game-time decisions



Frederic skated, could be available Thurs.



Tuukka Rask targeting a Thursday return pic.twitter.com/6RBtEK8cjx — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 13, 2021

The Bruins also had their deadline additions on the ice Tuesday, with Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar and Mike Reilly taking part in the morning skate.

Hall skated on the team's second line with David Krejci and Craig Smith, while Lazar worked at centre on the team's fourth line.

#NHLBruins morning rushes:



Marchand - Bergeron - Pastrnak

Hall - Krejci - Smith

Ritchie - Coyle - DeBrusk

Kuraly/Blidh - Lazar - Wagner



Lauzon - McAvoy

Reilly - Kampfer

Tinordi/Zboril - Clifton



Swayman

Vladar pic.twitter.com/GIdiCQRsnH — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 13, 2021



New Jersey Devils

Devils captain Nico Hischier will return to the team's lineup against the New Jersey Devils tonight.

The 22-year-old has been sidelined since Feb. 27. He has two goals and three points in five games this season.

🔥The Captain is back 🔥



It’s happening! Nico Hischier will return to the #NJDevils lineup when the Devils host the Rangers tonight. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) April 13, 2021

New York Rangers

Igor Shesterkin will get the start in goal for the New York Rangers against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, the team announced.

In net tonight vs. NJD: 3⃣1⃣ pic.twitter.com/pR0gjuwqmP — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) April 13, 2021

Shesterkin has a 10-9-3 record with a 2.46 GAA in 23 games this season for the Rangers.

The Rangers also announced on Tuesday that they have signed defenceman Zac Jones to an entry-level contract.

The 20-year-old appeared in 29 games this season for the UMass Minutemen this season, contributing nine goals with 15 assists. He was selected in the third round, 68th overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.