Montreal Canadiens

Tyler Toffoli skating this morning on a line with Jonathan Drouin and Jesperi Kotkaniemi. 

He also saw time with the power play unit, indicating a return to the lineup tonight against the Ottawa Senators. 

Toffoli has missed Montreal's last three games with a lower body injury. 

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Perry - Suzuki - Anderson
Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Toffoli
Byron - Evans - Lehkonen

Edmundson - Weber
Kulak - Petry
Romanov - Mete

Price
Allen

Ottawa Senators 

Centre Clark Bishop and left winger  Alex Formenton have been recalled from the team's taxi squad.

Columbus Blue Jackets 

It appears the Blue Jackets will be trying something different tonight. 

Michael Del Zotto will draw back into the lineup as a seventh defenseman, with forward Jack Roslovic getting scratched. 

Boston Bruins

Brandon Carlo suffered an upper body injury in the first period of the Bruins' game vs. Pittsburgh on April 1 and will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis. 

Carlo, 24, has two goals and three points in 23 games this season. 

Florida Panthers 

Sergei Bobrovsky will get the start in net for Florida Saturday night when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He enters the game a 14-5-2 record to go with a 2.82 GAA and a .907 save percentage.

 