Montreal Canadiens

Tyler Toffoli skating this morning on a line with Jonathan Drouin and Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

He also saw time with the power play unit, indicating a return to the lineup tonight against the Ottawa Senators.

#Habs Toffoli is now practising breakouts with Drouin & Kotkaniemi. Between power play and line-based drills, all indications point to his return tonight vs #Sens. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) April 3, 2021

Toffoli has missed Montreal's last three games with a lower body injury.

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Perry - Suzuki - Anderson

Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Toffoli

Byron - Evans - Lehkonen

Edmundson - Weber

Kulak - Petry

Romanov - Mete

Price

Allen

Ottawa Senators

Centre Clark Bishop and left winger Alex Formenton have been recalled from the team's taxi squad.

Columbus Blue Jackets

It appears the Blue Jackets will be trying something different tonight.

Michael Del Zotto will draw back into the lineup as a seventh defenseman, with forward Jack Roslovic getting scratched.

#CBJ with an interesting lineup change. F Jack Roslovic getting scratched, D Michael Del Zotto going into the lineup as a seventh defenseman.



G Elvis Merzlikins to start. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) April 3, 2021

Boston Bruins

Brandon Carlo suffered an upper body injury in the first period of the Bruins' game vs. Pittsburgh on April 1 and will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

Carlo, 24, has two goals and three points in 23 games this season.

Florida Panthers

Sergei Bobrovsky will get the start in net for Florida Saturday night when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He enters the game a 14-5-2 record to go with a 2.82 GAA and a .907 save percentage.