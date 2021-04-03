39m ago
Ice Chips: Toffoli returns to practice
Tyler Toffoli skating this morning on a line with Jonathan Drouin and Jesperi Kotkaniemi.
Montreal Canadiens
He also saw time with the power play unit, indicating a return to the lineup tonight against the Ottawa Senators.
Toffoli has missed Montreal's last three games with a lower body injury.
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Perry - Suzuki - Anderson
Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Toffoli
Byron - Evans - Lehkonen
Edmundson - Weber
Kulak - Petry
Romanov - Mete
Price
Allen
Ottawa Senators
Centre Clark Bishop and left winger Alex Formenton have been recalled from the team's taxi squad.
Columbus Blue Jackets
It appears the Blue Jackets will be trying something different tonight.
Michael Del Zotto will draw back into the lineup as a seventh defenseman, with forward Jack Roslovic getting scratched.
Boston Bruins
Brandon Carlo suffered an upper body injury in the first period of the Bruins' game vs. Pittsburgh on April 1 and will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.
Carlo, 24, has two goals and three points in 23 games this season.
Florida Panthers
Sergei Bobrovsky will get the start in net for Florida Saturday night when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets.
He enters the game a 14-5-2 record to go with a 2.82 GAA and a .907 save percentage.