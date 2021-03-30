Ice Chips: Toffoli skates, still a few days away

Montreal Canadiens

Injured forward Tyler Toffoli skated for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury on March 19.

Habs head coach Dominique Ducharme told reporters that he should be back in the next few days. Ducharme said Monday night that Toffoli was getting better but would not play Tuesday night as Montreal returns to action against the Edmonton Oilers.

#Habs Toffoli on the ice for the first time since sustaining a lower body injury on March 19. Ducharme said following today’s morning skate that Toffoli should be back in the next few days. ⁦@TSN_Edge⁩ pic.twitter.com/mHIGJjWXGn — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) March 30, 2021

Meanwhile, forward Michael Frolik will make his Montreal debut Tuesday night.

Frolik skated on the Habs' fourth line Tuesday morning. He was signed as a free agent on Dec. 23 and has appeared in two games with the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Here were the Tuesday morning lines courtesy of TSN's John Lu:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson

Byron - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen

Frolik - Evans - Perry

Edmundson - Weber

Kulak - Petry

Romanov - Mete

Price

Allen

Power play:

Drouin

Danault - Anderson - Suzuki

Weber

Perry

Kotkaniemi - Gallagher - Tatar

Petry

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forwards Adam Brooks and Scott Sabourin and defenceman Timothy Liljegren have been reassigned to the Maple Leafs' taxi squad.

Forward Nick Robertson and defenceman Calle Rosen have been reassigned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

Forward Adam Brooks, defenceman Timothy Liljegren and forward Scott Sabourin have been reassigned to the @MapleLeafs taxi squad.



Forward Nick Robertson and defenceman Calle Rosén have been reassigned to the @TorontoMarlies. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) March 30, 2021

Tampa Bay Lightning

Injured defenceman Ryan McDonagh was skating with the team Tuesday morning after missing the last three games with a lower-body injury.

Head coach Jon Cooper told reporters afterwards that he was still a game or two away from returning.

Here were their lines ahead of their matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets according to team reporter Bryan Burns:

Palat-Point-Johnson

Killorn-Cirelli-Stamkos

Goodrow-Gourde-Coleman

Maroon-Colton-Joseph

Hedman-Rutta

Sergachev-Schenn

Borgman-Foote

McDonagh rotating in

Edmonton Oilers

Mike Smith starts in net Tuesday as the Oilers battle the Montreal Canadiens.

Here is the projected lineup according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Draisaitl-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Turris-RNH-Yamamoto

Shore-Khaira-Archibald

Ennis-Haas-Kassian

Nurse-Barrie

Laggesson-Larsson

Russell-Bear

Columbus Blue Jackets

Former Toronto Maple Leaf Mikko Lehtonen will make his Blue Jackets debut Tuesday night as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning, tweets The Athletic's Aaron Portzline.

#CBJ D Mikko Lehtonen will make his Blue Jackets debut tonight vs. #TBLightning — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) March 30, 2021

Lehtonen was acquired earlier this month in a trade for goaltender Veini Vehvilainen.

Boston Bruins

Injured defenceman Brandon Carlo told reporters Tuesday he was cleared to return Monday and is "super excited to return to the lineup," adding that he is 100 per cent.

Carlo said he was cleared yesterday and he’s “super excited to return to the lineup.” — Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) March 30, 2021

Carlo last played on March 5 and was taken to the hospital after receiving a hit to the head from Washington's Tom Wilson. The Capitals forward was suspended seven games by NHL Player Safety.