2h ago
Ice Chips: Toffoli skates, still a few days away
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens
Injured forward Tyler Toffoli skated for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury on March 19.
Habs head coach Dominique Ducharme told reporters that he should be back in the next few days. Ducharme said Monday night that Toffoli was getting better but would not play Tuesday night as Montreal returns to action against the Edmonton Oilers.
#Habs Toffoli on the ice for the first time since sustaining a lower body injury on March 19. Ducharme said following today’s morning skate that Toffoli should be back in the next few days. @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/mHIGJjWXGn— John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) March 30, 2021
Meanwhile, forward Michael Frolik will make his Montreal debut Tuesday night.
Frolik skated on the Habs' fourth line Tuesday morning. He was signed as a free agent on Dec. 23 and has appeared in two games with the AHL's Laval Rocket.
Here were the Tuesday morning lines courtesy of TSN's John Lu:
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson
Byron - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen
Frolik - Evans - Perry
Edmundson - Weber
Kulak - Petry
Romanov - Mete
Price
Allen
Power play:
Drouin
Danault - Anderson - Suzuki
Weber
Perry
Kotkaniemi - Gallagher - Tatar
Petry
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forwards Adam Brooks and Scott Sabourin and defenceman Timothy Liljegren have been reassigned to the Maple Leafs' taxi squad.
Forward Nick Robertson and defenceman Calle Rosen have been reassigned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies.
Forward Adam Brooks, defenceman Timothy Liljegren and forward Scott Sabourin have been reassigned to the @MapleLeafs taxi squad.— Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) March 30, 2021
Forward Nick Robertson and defenceman Calle Rosén have been reassigned to the @TorontoMarlies.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Injured defenceman Ryan McDonagh was skating with the team Tuesday morning after missing the last three games with a lower-body injury.
Head coach Jon Cooper told reporters afterwards that he was still a game or two away from returning.
Here were their lines ahead of their matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets according to team reporter Bryan Burns:
Palat-Point-Johnson
Killorn-Cirelli-Stamkos
Goodrow-Gourde-Coleman
Maroon-Colton-Joseph
Hedman-Rutta
Sergachev-Schenn
Borgman-Foote
McDonagh rotating in
Edmonton Oilers
Mike Smith starts in net Tuesday as the Oilers battle the Montreal Canadiens.
Here is the projected lineup according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.
Draisaitl-McDavid-Puljujarvi
Turris-RNH-Yamamoto
Shore-Khaira-Archibald
Ennis-Haas-Kassian
Nurse-Barrie
Laggesson-Larsson
Russell-Bear
Columbus Blue Jackets
Former Toronto Maple Leaf Mikko Lehtonen will make his Blue Jackets debut Tuesday night as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning, tweets The Athletic's Aaron Portzline.
#CBJ D Mikko Lehtonen will make his Blue Jackets debut tonight vs. #TBLightning— Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) March 30, 2021
Lehtonen was acquired earlier this month in a trade for goaltender Veini Vehvilainen.
Boston Bruins
Injured defenceman Brandon Carlo told reporters Tuesday he was cleared to return Monday and is "super excited to return to the lineup," adding that he is 100 per cent.
Carlo said he was cleared yesterday and he’s “super excited to return to the lineup.”— Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) March 30, 2021
Carlo last played on March 5 and was taken to the hospital after receiving a hit to the head from Washington's Tom Wilson. The Capitals forward was suspended seven games by NHL Player Safety.
Carlo said the reason he went to hospital was due to blurred vision after receiving hit to the head.— Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) March 30, 2021