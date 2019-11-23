58m ago
Ice Chips: Canucks' Eriksson set to return
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Vancouver Canucks
The Canucks will get veteran left winger Loui Eriksson back from injury on Saturday afternoon against the Washington Capitals. Eriksson, 32, suffered a knee sprain in a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on October 12. He will replace the injured Jay Beagle (lower body) in the lineup.
Dallas Stars
Roope Hintz and John Klingberg could both return to the Stars' lineup Saturday against the Blackhawks. Hintz has missed Dallas' last seven games while Klingberg has missed the last six.
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins have assigned forward Joseph Blandisi to the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Colorado Avalanche
Forward Mikko Rantanen (lower body) skated with the team for the first time since October 21. Rantanen has missed 13 games since being injured on October 21. There is still no timetable for his return.
Washington Capitals
Nicklas Backstrom (upper body) and Nic Dowd (hand) will not play Saturday afternoon against the Canucks.
Boston Bruins
Forward David Backes was on the ice Saturday morning in a non-contact jersey. Backes has not played since being injured in a scary collision with Ottawa Senators' right winger Scott Sabourin.
Backes has one assist in eight games this season.
Chicago Blackhawks
Chicago has placed forward Drake Caggiula on injured reserve due to a concussion. It is the second time this calendar year that he has missed time due to being in concussion protocol.