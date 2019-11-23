Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks will get veteran left winger Loui Eriksson back from injury on Saturday afternoon against the Washington Capitals. Eriksson, 32, suffered a knee sprain in a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on October 12. He will replace the injured Jay Beagle (lower body) in the lineup.

Eriksson returns to the line-up, in place of an injured Beagle.



Markstrom starts. pic.twitter.com/mqC0BiV9zA — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) November 23, 2019

Dallas Stars

Roope Hintz and John Klingberg could both return to the Stars' lineup Saturday against the Blackhawks. Hintz has missed Dallas' last seven games while Klingberg has missed the last six.

The forward and defenseman could return for Dallas against the Blackhawks after missing time with lower-body injuries.#GoStars https://t.co/ONSGsLybpy — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 23, 2019

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins have assigned forward Joseph Blandisi to the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Colorado Avalanche

Forward Mikko Rantanen (lower body) skated with the team for the first time since October 21. Rantanen has missed 13 games since being injured on October 21. There is still no timetable for his return.

Mikko Rantanen practiced with the @Avalanche for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury on Oct. 21. https://t.co/LCn7gAheAV — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) November 22, 2019

Washington Capitals

Nicklas Backstrom (upper body) and Nic Dowd (hand) will not play Saturday afternoon against the Canucks.

“Right now I’d say Dowd is closer than Nick is...”—#Caps Coach Todd Reirden provides an injury update before today’s game vs. VAN. pic.twitter.com/IFZIIJ6Xhs — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) November 23, 2019

Boston Bruins

Forward David Backes was on the ice Saturday morning in a non-contact jersey. Backes has not played since being injured in a scary collision with Ottawa Senators' right winger Scott Sabourin.

.@dbackes42 is on the ice in a non-contact jersey for an optional pregame skate this morning. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/FVVTfznNOv — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 23, 2019

Backes has one assist in eight games this season.

Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago has placed forward Drake Caggiula on injured reserve due to a concussion. It is the second time this calendar year that he has missed time due to being in concussion protocol.