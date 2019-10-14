Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks have recalled goaltender Zane McIntyre from the AHL's Utica Comets. McIntyre has played in eight career NHL games with the Boston Bruins and signed as a free agent with the Canucks on July 1. Jacob Markstrom has been granted a leave from the team to attend to a family matter and is expected to rejoin the Canucks on the road this weekend.

Ottawa Senators

The team has called up forwards Nick Paul and Jordan Swarz from Belleville (AHL)

Roster update: The #Sens have recalled forwards Nick Paul and Jordan Szwarz from Belleville (AHL).



Mise à jour alignement : Les #Sens rappellent Nick Paul et Jordan Szwarz de Belleville (LAH). @BellevilleSens — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) October 14, 2019

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports that forward Artem Anisimov is game time decision to play against the Minnesota Wild after he left Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a lower-body injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Travis Dermott is back at practice today, wearing a regular black sweater, which is new. He has yet to appear in a game this season as he recovers from off-season shoulder surgery. The Leafs also previously announced that they sent down defenceman Rasmus Sandin to the AHL and recalled Kevin Gravel.

Leafs practice lines:

Kapanen-Tavares-Marner

Johnsson-Matthews-Nylander

Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Moore

Timashov-Shore-Gauthier

Petan-Spezza-Hyman

Rielly-Ceci

Muzzin-Barrie

Marincin-Holl

Gravel-Dermott

Andersen

Hutchinson

Montreal Canadiens

Tatar-Danault-Gallagher

Lehkonen-Domi-Weal

Drouin-Kotkaniemi-Armia

Byron-Thompson-Cousins

Suzuki (rotating in at C with Kotkaniemi)

Mete-Weber

Kulak-Petry

Chiarot-Folin

Reilly-Fleury

Price

Kinkaid

New York Islanders

The team has called up Oliver Wahlstrom from Bridgeport (AHL) and placed forward Casey Cizikas on injured reserve (retroactive to Oct. 8).

#Isles Transaction: Casey Cizikas has been placed on IR (retroactive to 10/8/19) with a lower body injury. Oliver Wahlstrom has been recalled from loan (Bridgeport). https://t.co/GqUkhl5uhL — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 14, 2019

Forward Jordan Eberle appeared to hurt his right leg during Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Florida Panthers. Walhstrom, the 11th overall pick from the 2018, could make his NHL debut. He has one goal and two assists in the AHL this season.