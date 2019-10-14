5h ago
Ice Chips: Canucks recall G McIntyre
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips. The Canucks have recalled goaltender Zane McIntyre as Jacob Markstrom has taken a leave of absence to attend to a family matter.
TSN.ca Staff
Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks have recalled goaltender Zane McIntyre from the AHL's Utica Comets. McIntyre has played in eight career NHL games with the Boston Bruins and signed as a free agent with the Canucks on July 1. Jacob Markstrom has been granted a leave from the team to attend to a family matter and is expected to rejoin the Canucks on the road this weekend.
Ottawa Senators
The team has called up forwards Nick Paul and Jordan Swarz from Belleville (AHL)
Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports that forward Artem Anisimov is game time decision to play against the Minnesota Wild after he left Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a lower-body injury.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defenceman Travis Dermott is back at practice today, wearing a regular black sweater, which is new. He has yet to appear in a game this season as he recovers from off-season shoulder surgery. The Leafs also previously announced that they sent down defenceman Rasmus Sandin to the AHL and recalled Kevin Gravel.
Leafs practice lines:
Kapanen-Tavares-Marner
Johnsson-Matthews-Nylander
Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Moore
Timashov-Shore-Gauthier
Petan-Spezza-Hyman
Rielly-Ceci
Muzzin-Barrie
Marincin-Holl
Gravel-Dermott
Andersen
Hutchinson
Montreal Canadiens
Tatar-Danault-Gallagher
Lehkonen-Domi-Weal
Drouin-Kotkaniemi-Armia
Byron-Thompson-Cousins
Suzuki (rotating in at C with Kotkaniemi)
Mete-Weber
Kulak-Petry
Chiarot-Folin
Reilly-Fleury
Price
Kinkaid
New York Islanders
The team has called up Oliver Wahlstrom from Bridgeport (AHL) and placed forward Casey Cizikas on injured reserve (retroactive to Oct. 8).
Forward Jordan Eberle appeared to hurt his right leg during Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Florida Panthers. Walhstrom, the 11th overall pick from the 2018, could make his NHL debut. He has one goal and two assists in the AHL this season.