Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Zach Bogosian took line rushes Wednesday as he prepares to make his return from an upper-body in Game 1 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Bogosian skated in the team's third pairing alongside Rasmus Sandin, while Travis Dermott was relegated to the role of extra alongside Martin Marincin. Marincin was recalled earlier Wednesday from the AHL with Ben Hutton sidelined by a medical issue.

So, looks like Leafs will enter Game 1 like this:



Hyman-Matthews-Marner

Foligno-Tavares-Nylander

Mikheyev-Nash-Kerfoot

Thornton-Spezza-Simmonds



Rielly-Brodie

Muzzin-Holl

Sandin-Bogosian



Campbell starts

Andersen@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) May 19, 2021

Montreal Canadiens

Captain Shea Weber was a full participant in practice once again Wednesday, working in one-on-one drills and testing his slap shot as he prepares to play in his first game since April 28 on Thursday.

“I know he was like a little kid, being able to shoot and engage in some physical battles,” Canadiens forward Tyler Toffoli said of Weber.

Weber, meanwhile, said he won’t be wearing any extra protection for his apparent left hand injury. He also wouldn’t disclose how long he may have been suffering from this injury prior to being shut down on April 30.

#Habs practice:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Toffoli - Suzuki - Armia

Perry - Staal - Anderson

Byron - Evans - Lehkonen

Frolik - Kotkaniemi - Caufield



Edmundson - Petry

Merrill - Weber

Kulak - Chiarot

Romanov - Gustafsson/Ouellet



Price

Allen@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) May 19, 2021

Washington Capitals

Goalie Vitek Vanecek was not on the ice for morning skate Wednesday ahead of Game 3 against the Boston Bruins, per Washington Post reporter Samantha Pell.

Sorry guys: Lars Eller, Ilya Samsonov, Evgeny Kuznetsov are all on the ice for Capitals morning skate ahead of Boston. Connor McMichael as well.



Vitek Vanecek is NOT on the ice — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) May 19, 2021

Vanecek left Game 1 of the series with a lower-body injury and did not play in Game 2.

While Vanecek was absent, Lars Eller, Ilya Samsonov, and Evgeny Kuznetsov were all on the ice for morning skate ahead of Game 3.