2h ago
Ice Chips: Bogosian back in third pairing
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Zach Bogosian took line rushes Wednesday as he prepares to make his return from an upper-body in Game 1 against the Montreal Canadiens.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
Bogosian skated in the team's third pairing alongside Rasmus Sandin, while Travis Dermott was relegated to the role of extra alongside Martin Marincin. Marincin was recalled earlier Wednesday from the AHL with Ben Hutton sidelined by a medical issue.
Montreal Canadiens
Captain Shea Weber was a full participant in practice once again Wednesday, working in one-on-one drills and testing his slap shot as he prepares to play in his first game since April 28 on Thursday.
“I know he was like a little kid, being able to shoot and engage in some physical battles,” Canadiens forward Tyler Toffoli said of Weber.
Weber, meanwhile, said he won’t be wearing any extra protection for his apparent left hand injury. He also wouldn’t disclose how long he may have been suffering from this injury prior to being shut down on April 30.
Washington Capitals
Goalie Vitek Vanecek was not on the ice for morning skate Wednesday ahead of Game 3 against the Boston Bruins, per Washington Post reporter Samantha Pell.
Vanecek left Game 1 of the series with a lower-body injury and did not play in Game 2.
While Vanecek was absent, Lars Eller, Ilya Samsonov, and Evgeny Kuznetsov were all on the ice for morning skate ahead of Game 3.