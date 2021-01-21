How are Habs players handling the 'different' season so far?

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Washington Capitals

The team has recalled goalie Craig Anderson from the taxi squad and added prospect Connor McMichael to the taxi squad.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Joonas Korpisalo will start in goal for the Blue Jackets Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

New York Rangers

F Morgan Barron and D Matthew Robertson have been assigned from the team's taxi squad to their AHL affiliate Hartford Wolfpack.

Philadelphia Flyers

Forward Morgan Frost suffered a dislocated left shoulder and is out indefinitely. He has been placed on Injured Reserve. We will provide further details about his return to play timeline in the near future.

Defenceman Philippe Myers suffered a fractured rib and is considered week-to-week.