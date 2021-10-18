1h ago
Ice Chips: Wheeler misses Jets' practice
Ice Chips: Wheeler misses Jets' practice
TSN.ca Staff
Winnipeg Jets
Captain Blake Wheeler is not at Winnipeg Jets practice on Monday.
The forward has one point in two games this season.
Paul Stastny has moved into the top six in Wheeler’s absence.
With Wheeler absent from practice, the team has some new-looks on the power play, with Cole Perfetti taking Wheeler's spot.
Scheifele-Connor-Dubois-Perfetti-Schmidt
Copp-Ehlers-Stastny-Morrissey-Pionk
The Jets will be in action Tuesday night on TSN3 when they play the Minnesota Wild.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defencemen Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl both took part in the Toronto Maple Leafs' optional skate Monday.
Muzzin missed practice on Sunday due to maintenance, while Holl missed Saturday's win over the Ottawa Senators with an illness.
Holl left the ice at the same time as the Leafs regular skaters, while Timothy Liljegren, who replaced Holl on Saturday, remained out.
The Maple Leafs will face the New York Rangers on Monday, with centre Auston Matthews making his season debut.
Calgary Flames
Jacob Markstrom starts for Calgary tonight against Anaheim.
Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk
Dube-Monahan-Mangiapane
Lucic-Backlund-Coleman
Ritchie-Gawdin-Lewis
Hanifin-Andersson
Zadorov-Tanev
Valimaki-Gudbranson
Markstrom
Brad Richardson and Tyler Pitlick, who have both yet to play this season, took the ice this morning for Calgary's morning skate.
Anaheim Ducks
John Gibson may be ready to return Monday night against the Calgary Flames, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.
Gibson was injured in the team's season-opening win over the Winnipeg Jets after a collision with Andrew Copp.
Florida Panthers
Spencer Knight will start Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Head coach Joel Quenneville said former Vancouver Canucks defenceman Olli Juolevi could make his Panthers debut in the game as well.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Star forward Nikita Kucherov was not on the ice for practice Monday after exiting Saturday's win over the Washington Captials with an injury.
The 28-year-old appeared to tweak something after a minor collision with a Capitals player in the third period. Kucherov skated back to the bench slowly in considerable pain before eventually leaving for the dressing room.
Head coach Jon Cooper did not have an update following the game, but said to not hit the “panic button” yet.
Nashville Predators
Forward Tommy Novak was recalled Monday from the Milwaukee Admirals, while Cody Glass was assigned to the AHL club.
Chicago Blackhawks
Forward Mike Hardman was recalled from the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL on Monday.
Defenceman Ian Mitchell was loaned back to the IceHog to clear space on the NHL roster.