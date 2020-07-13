3h ago
Ice Chips: Little won't return this season
Head coach Paul Maurice confirmed that forward Bryan Little, who hasn't played after taking a puck to the ear on Nov. 5, won't take part in this summer's return-to-play tournament.
TSN.ca Staff
As training camps begin for each of the 24 team's in the NHL's Return to Play, TSN.ca keeps you updated with all the latest injury news and roster updates with Ice Chips.
Winnipeg Jets
The 32-year-old underwent more tests in June, but needs more time to recover.
Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler, Nikolaj Ehlers, Cody Eakin, Patrik Laine, Andrew Copp, Adam Lowry and Jack Roslovic were all grouped together in Group No. 2 to take to the ice Monday for the Winnipeg Jets.
Josh Morrissey, Dylan DeMelo, Dmitry Kulikov, Neal Pionk, Luca Sbisa were the defenceman in the session, while Connor Hellebuyck was in goal.
Out of the players listed on today’s two training group rosters, the only one not on the ice was goalie Laurent Brossoit. Anthony Bitetto, Logan Stanley and Nelson Nogier did not practice on Monday. All three were listed on the training camp roster, but weren't on Monday's group rosters.
Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers announced that defenceman Caleb Jones is "unfit to practice," on Monday. The 23-year-old has four goals and five assists over 43 games this season for the Oilers.
However, TSN's Ryan Rishaug notes that Jones will skate with a smaller group following the practice with the main group.
Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak was not on the ice Monday for the team's first practice session of Phase 3.
Pastrnak led the Bruins in both goals (48) and points (95) in 70 games during the regular season. He was replaced by Karson Kuhlman on the team's top line Monday.
Winger Ondrej Kase was also absent from Monday's skate for the Bruins. He had one assist in six games with the Bruins after being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks in February and posted seven goals and 24 points in 55 games between the two teams on the season.
Montreal Canadiens
Members of the team who were absent from Monday's practice included Max Domi, Alexander Romanov, Josh Brook, Brett Kulak and Xavier Ouellet. The Habs said the official word on Kulak, Ouellet and Brook is "unable to practice," as per league guidelines.
Here are the practice lines, per TSN's John Lu.
Forwards
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Suzuki - Armia
Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Byron
Weal - Evans - Weise
Hudon, Poehling, Dauphin, Belzile
Defence
Chiarot - Weber
Mete - Petry
Folin - Juulsen
Olofsson - Fleury
Goalies
Price
Lindgren
Primeau
McNiven
Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander, Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman skated on a line together as the first group to the ice for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.
Group 1 used the following lines, per TSN's Mark Masters:
Forwards
Nylander - Matthews - Hyman
Engvall - Kerfoot - Kapanen
Agostino - Petan - Malgin
Defence
Rielly - Ceci
Rosen - Kivihalme
Gaudet
Goalies
Andersen
Kaskisuo
Group 2 Lines
Forwards
Mikheyev - Tavares - Marner
Clifford - Gauthier - Spezza
Robertson - Brooks - Korshkov
Defence
Muzzin - Holl
Dermott - Barrie
Sandin - Marincin
Goalies
Campbell
Woll