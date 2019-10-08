Why did Maurice elect to start Brossoit in back-to-back games?

Montreal Canadiens

Canadiens captain Shea Weber and centre Nick Cousins missed practice on Tuesday. Weber, 34, was given the day off for rest while Cousins, 26, is dealing with a lower-body injury.

Tuesday's Practice Lines

Forwards

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Lehkonen - Domi - Suzuki

Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Byron - Thompson - Weal

Defence

Mete - Weber

Chiarot - Petry

Kulak - Fleury

Reilly - Folin

Goalies

Price

Kinkaid

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets placed veteran forward Bryan Little on the injured reserve after the 31-year-old suffered a concussion in the preseason. Defenceman Dmitry Kulikov was given a personal leave from the team. In corresponding moves, Winnipeg recalled defencemen Sami Niku and Nelson Nogier from the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.

Ottawa Senators

Tuesday's Practice Lines

Forwards

Tkachuk - White - Ennis

Namestnikov - Anisimov - Brown

Duclair - Tierney - Ryan

Abramov - Pageau - Sabourin

Boedker

Defence

Chabot - Zaitsev

Brannstrom - Hainsey

Borowiecki - DeMelo

Goloubef

Goalies

Anderson

Nilsson