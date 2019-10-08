2h ago
Ice Chips: Weber, Cousins miss Habs' practice
Canadiens captain Shea Weber and centre Nick Cousins missed practice on Tuesday. Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Why did Maurice elect to start Brossoit in back-to-back games?
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens captain Shea Weber and centre Nick Cousins missed practice on Tuesday. Weber, 34, was given the day off for rest while Cousins, 26, is dealing with a lower-body injury.
Tuesday's Practice Lines
Forwards
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Lehkonen - Domi - Suzuki
Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Armia
Byron - Thompson - Weal
Defence
Mete - Weber
Chiarot - Petry
Kulak - Fleury
Reilly - Folin
Goalies
Price
Kinkaid
---
Habs are back! Get access to 50 games this season, along with news, highlights & analysis with TSN Direct – the exclusive streaming service from TSN. Subscribe Now >
*NHL Regional Restrictions Apply
---
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets placed veteran forward Bryan Little on the injured reserve after the 31-year-old suffered a concussion in the preseason. Defenceman Dmitry Kulikov was given a personal leave from the team. In corresponding moves, Winnipeg recalled defencemen Sami Niku and Nelson Nogier from the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.
Ottawa Senators
Tuesday's Practice Lines
Forwards
Tkachuk - White - Ennis
Namestnikov - Anisimov - Brown
Duclair - Tierney - Ryan
Abramov - Pageau - Sabourin
Boedker
Defence
Chabot - Zaitsev
Brannstrom - Hainsey
Borowiecki - DeMelo
Goloubef
Goalies
Anderson
Nilsson