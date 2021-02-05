38m ago
Ice Chips: Jets send Perfetti to AHL's Moose
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets announced Friday that they have reassigned forward David Gustafsson to the taxi squad and forward Cole Perfetti to the AHL's Manitoba Moose.
TRANSACTIONS: The #NHLJets have reassigned F - David Gustafsson to the taxi squad and F - Cole Perfetti from the taxi squad to the Manitoba Moose.— Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) February 5, 2021
The No. 10 pick in last year's draft has not yet appeared in an NHL game.
Meanwhile, Pierre-Luc Dubois, who was acquired last month in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets, is still in quarantine and has not yet been added to Winnipeg's active roster.
Montreal Canadiens
F
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson
Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Perry
Lehkonen - Evans - Byron
Poehling, Frolik
D
Chiarot - Weber
Edmundson - Petry
Kulak - Romanov
Mete - Fleury
G
Price
Allen
Lindgren
IR: Armia (concussion 1/21, day-to-day)
Pittsburgh Penguins
Defenceman John Marino returned to practice on Friday after missing Thursday's skate while on the COVID Protocol Related Absences List.
The Penguins, who had two games against the New Jersey Devils postponed this week, will face the New York Islanders on Saturday.
Boston Bruins
The team used the following lines during Friday's skate:
Marchand - Bergeron - Pastrnak
Ritchie - Krejci - Smith
Frederic - Coyle - Wagner
Blidh - Kuraly - Bjork
Lauzon - McAvoy
Clifton - Carlo
Zboril - Miller
Rask
Halak