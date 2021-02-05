'I won't be able to sleep the night before': Dubois excited to join Jets

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets announced Friday that they have reassigned forward David Gustafsson to the taxi squad and forward Cole Perfetti to the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

The No. 10 pick in last year's draft has not yet appeared in an NHL game.

Meanwhile, Pierre-Luc Dubois, who was acquired last month in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets, is still in quarantine and has not yet been added to Winnipeg's active roster.

Montreal Canadiens

F

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson

Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Perry

Lehkonen - Evans - Byron

Poehling, Frolik

D

Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Kulak - Romanov

Mete - Fleury

G

Price

Allen

Lindgren

IR: Armia (concussion 1/21, day-to-day)

Pittsburgh Penguins

Defenceman John Marino returned to practice on Friday after missing Thursday's skate while on the COVID Protocol Related Absences List.

The Penguins, who had two games against the New Jersey Devils postponed this week, will face the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Boston Bruins

The team used the following lines during Friday's skate:

Marchand - Bergeron - Pastrnak

Ritchie - Krejci - Smith

Frederic - Coyle - Wagner

Blidh - Kuraly - Bjork



Lauzon - McAvoy

Clifton - Carlo

Zboril - Miller



Rask

Halak