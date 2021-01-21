Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews came out for practice but has since departed again for the dressing room as Keefe brings things to order. Hmmm. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 21, 2021

Auston Matthews came out for practice Thursday but left for the dressing room as head coach Sheldon Keefe brought things to order.

Thursday's practice lines:

#Leafs lines at practice:



Vesey-Brooks*-Marner

Nylander-Tavares-Hyman

Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Simmonds

Barabanov-Engvall-Spezza



Rielly-Brodie

Muzzin-Holl

Sandin-Bogosian

Dermott-Lehtonen



SRS: Anderson, Hutchinson



*presumably a placeholder for Matthews — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 21, 2021

Joey Anderson was added to Thursday's practice group while goaltender Michael Hutchinson also joined the team pre-practice on Thursday.

#Leafs have added Joey Anderson to today’s practice group — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 21, 2021

Michael Hutchinson also joining #Leafs pre-practice. Perhaps Andersen won’t practice today, with another start coming his way tomorrow? We shall see. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 21, 2021

Winnipeg Jets

The team recalled defenecman Ville Heinola and forward Kristian Vesalainen from the taxi squad and Heinola confirmed he will play Thursday.

Winnipeg Jets winger Patrik Laine was not on the ice for Thursday's pregame skate after being labelled as doubtful to face the Ottawa Senators by head coach Paul Maurice on Wednesday.

Laine skated on his own for roughly 10 minutes before Wednesday's optional skate, but did not participate in the group session. He appears set to miss a third straight game on Thursday.

Patrik Laine is not on the ice for the morning skate. #jets. pic.twitter.com/jZ9OqUVFP5 — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) January 21, 2021

Washington Capitals

The team has recalled goalie Craig Anderson from the taxi squad and added prospect Connor McMichael to the taxi squad.

The #Caps have called up goalie Craig Anderson from the taxi squad and, as expected, added prospect Connor McMichael to the taxi squad. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) January 21, 2021

Thursday's practice lines:

Revamped lines at #Caps:

Vrana-Backstrom-Wilson

Panik-Eller-Oshie

Sheary-Pinho-Sprong

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway

McMichael



Dillon-Carlson

Siegenthaler-Schultz

Chara-Jensen

Fehervary-TVR



Vanecek

Anderson



*Ovechkin, Kuznetsov, Orlov and Samsonov are not skating — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) January 21, 2021

Boston Bruins

#NHLBruins morning rushes:



Marchand - Bergeron - DeBrusk

Ritchie - Krejci - Studnicka

Bjork - Coyle - Smith

Frederic - Kuraly - Wagner



Lauzon - McAvoy

Grzelcyk - Carlo

Zboril - Miller



Rask

Halak pic.twitter.com/tvZBWwuQrz — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 21, 2021

Buffalo Sabres

Linus Ullmark said he missed the last two games after his father passed away.

Linus Ullmark opens up about his absence from the past two Sabres games: https://t.co/fyPMjlhLCv pic.twitter.com/JuZBPdF1AU — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 21, 2021

Columbus Blue Jackets

Joonas Korpisalo will start in goal for the Blue Jackets Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

#CBJ G Joonas Korpisalo will start tonight vs. #TBLightning. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) January 21, 2021

Nashville Predators

Forward Mikael Granlund is expected to practise Thursday, according to GM David Poile. The veteran could make his season debut Sunday. - The Athletic

Mikael Granlund is expected to practice today, David Poile says. He could play as soon as Sunday. — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) January 21, 2021

The team has recalled forwards Michael McCarron and Philip Tomasino and defenceman Ben Harpur to the taxi squad from their AHL affiliate.

#Preds recall forwards Michael McCarron and Philip Tomasino and defenseman Ben Harpur to the taxi squad from Chicago (AHL).



Preds assign forward Cole Smith to Chicago (AHL) from the taxi squad.https://t.co/WaVFtwlz9A pic.twitter.com/VN4xaexSjd — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) January 21, 2021

New York Rangers

Forward Mika Zibanejad was on the ice for practice Thursday after missing Wednesday with upper- and lower-body injuries.

I see Zibanejad on the ice for Rangers practice. Missed Wednesday with upper and lower body injuries. #NYR — Rick Carpiniello (@RickCarpiniello) January 21, 2021

F Morgan Barron and D Matthew Robertson have been assigned from the team's taxi squad to their AHL affiliate Hartford Wolfpack.

OFFICIAL: #NYR announce today that the team has assigned Morgan Barron and Matthew Robertson from the team’s taxi squad to @WolfPackAHL. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 21, 2021

Philadelphia Flyers

Forward Morgan Frost suffered a dislocated left shoulder and is out indefinitely. He has been placed on Injured Reserve. We will provide further details about his return to play timeline in the near future.

Defenceman Philippe Myers suffered a fractured rib and is considered week-to-week.

Injury updates:



Morgan Frost suffered a dislocated left shoulder and is out indefinitely. He has been placed on IR. We will provide further details about his return to play timeline in the near future.



Philippe Myers suffered a fractured rib and is considered week-to-week. — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 21, 2021

Head coach Alain Vigneault said defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere skated Wednesday on his own and is expected to be back with the main group next practice. - The Athletic

AV says Shayne Gostisbehere skated yesterday. He's skating on his own in Philly, and next practice in Philly he expects him back with the big group. Still on COVID list for now. — Charlie O'Connor (@charlieo_conn) January 21, 2021

Tampa Bay Lightning

Head coach Jon Cooper said forward Blake Coleman is available to play Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Coleman had previously been on the COVID-19 related protocol list.