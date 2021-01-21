2h ago
Ice Chips: Heinola to play, Laine doesn't skate
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Matthews leaves practice early, Leafs adjust lines
Toronto Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews came out for practice Thursday but left for the dressing room as head coach Sheldon Keefe brought things to order.
Thursday's practice lines:
Joey Anderson was added to Thursday's practice group while goaltender Michael Hutchinson also joined the team pre-practice on Thursday.
Winnipeg Jets
The team recalled defenecman Ville Heinola and forward Kristian Vesalainen from the taxi squad and Heinola confirmed he will play Thursday.
Winnipeg Jets winger Patrik Laine was not on the ice for Thursday's pregame skate after being labelled as doubtful to face the Ottawa Senators by head coach Paul Maurice on Wednesday.
Laine skated on his own for roughly 10 minutes before Wednesday's optional skate, but did not participate in the group session. He appears set to miss a third straight game on Thursday.
Washington Capitals
The team has recalled goalie Craig Anderson from the taxi squad and added prospect Connor McMichael to the taxi squad.
Thursday's practice lines:
Boston Bruins
Buffalo Sabres
Linus Ullmark said he missed the last two games after his father passed away.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Joonas Korpisalo will start in goal for the Blue Jackets Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Nashville Predators
Forward Mikael Granlund is expected to practise Thursday, according to GM David Poile. The veteran could make his season debut Sunday. - The Athletic
The team has recalled forwards Michael McCarron and Philip Tomasino and defenceman Ben Harpur to the taxi squad from their AHL affiliate.
New York Rangers
Forward Mika Zibanejad was on the ice for practice Thursday after missing Wednesday with upper- and lower-body injuries.
F Morgan Barron and D Matthew Robertson have been assigned from the team's taxi squad to their AHL affiliate Hartford Wolfpack.
Philadelphia Flyers
Forward Morgan Frost suffered a dislocated left shoulder and is out indefinitely. He has been placed on Injured Reserve. We will provide further details about his return to play timeline in the near future.
Defenceman Philippe Myers suffered a fractured rib and is considered week-to-week.
Head coach Alain Vigneault said defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere skated Wednesday on his own and is expected to be back with the main group next practice. - The Athletic
Tampa Bay Lightning
Head coach Jon Cooper said forward Blake Coleman is available to play Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Coleman had previously been on the COVID-19 related protocol list.