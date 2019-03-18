TORONTO — Jason Robertson of the Niagara IceDogs is this year's Ontario Hockey League scoring champion.

The league announced Robertson, a Dallas Stars prospect, as the winner of the Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy on Monday.

Robertson finished atop the regular season scoring leaderboard with 117 points — 48 goals and 69 assists — in 62 games for a league-best points-per-game average of 1.89.

The 19-year-old from Northville, Mich., split his season between the IceDogs and the Kingston Frontenacs and was one of three Niagara players to top 100 points this season. Robertson had 30 multi-point performances, including five hat-tricks, and produced point-streaks of 19 and 18 games.

Robertson is the first member of the IceDogs to win the award and sixth American following Alex DeBrincat (Erie Otters, 2017), Kevin Labanc (Barrie Colts, 2016), Vincent Trocheck (Plymouth Whalers, 2013), Patrick Kane (London Knights, 2007), and Rob Schremp (London Knights, 2006).

North Bay Battalion captain Justin Brazeau was announced as the recipient of the Jim Mahon Memorial Trophy for top scoring right winger while the Ottawa 67's Cedrick Andree and Michael DiPietro earned the Dave Pinkney Trophy for lowest team goals against. Ethan Taylor of the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds claimed the F.W "Dinty" Moore Trophy as the rookie with the best goals-against average.

Brazeau finished second in OHL scoring but led all right wingers with 113 points, including a league-high 61 goals along with 52 assists in 68 games.

The Ottawa 67's allowed the fewest goals in the OHL this season with just 183 against, backstopped primarily by the tandem of Andree and DiPietro. The pair finished first and second among league leaders in goals-against-average with DiPietro's overall mark of 2.40 just ahead of Andree's 2.48.

Taylor posted the best-goals-against-average among OHL rookie goaltenders (3.24). The 17-year-old from Trenton, Ont., appeared in 22 games for the Greyhounds this season, playing to a 10-1-2-1 record with a .894 save percentage.