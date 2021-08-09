The New York Rangers have signed restricted free agent goalie Igor Shesterkin to a four-year contract extension.

In his sophomore season in the NHL, the 25-year-old Russian played in 35 games, posting a 16-14-3 record with a 2.62 GAA and a 0.916 save percentage.

Shesterkin appeared in 12 games in his rookie campaign in 2019-20 after the Rangers selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Shesterkin spent five seasons with St. Petersburg of the KHL after the Rangers selected him and before making his NHL debut in 2019.