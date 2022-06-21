Shesterkin describes what winning the Vezina Trophy means to him

The Vézina Trophy, for top goaltender, was presented to Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers at the NHL Awards Tuesday night.

Shesterkin posted an NHL-best 2.07 GAA and .935 save percentage, helping the Rangers (52-24-6) reach 110 points, the third-highest total in franchise history.

He recorded the seventh-best save percentage among all NHL goaltenders since the statistic was first officially recorded in 1955-56 (minimum 25 games played) and became the second Rangers netminder to top the save percentage chart, following Gump Worsley in 1957-58.

Jacob Markstrom of the Calgary Flames and Juuse Saras of the Nashville Predators were the other nominees.

