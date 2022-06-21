The Vézina Trophy, for top goaltender, was presented to Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers at the NHL Awards Tuesday night.

Shesterkin posted an NHL-best 2.07 GAA and .935 save percentage, helping the Rangers (52-24-6) reach 110 points, the third-highest total in franchise history.

He recorded the seventh-best save percentage among all NHL goaltenders since the statistic was first officially recorded in 1955-56 (minimum 25 games played) and became the second Rangers netminder to top the save percentage chart, following Gump Worsley in 1957-58.

Jacob Markstrom of the Calgary Flames and Juuse Saras of the Nashville Predators were the other nominees.

