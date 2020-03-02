The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced Monday that they have cancelled several tournaments scheduled for March in wake of the COVID-19 virus. The IIHF says the decision was reached a day earlier at a meeting in Budapest.

However, the 2020 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's World Championship in Halifax and Truro, N.S., remain on the schedule. All subsequent championships scheduled for April and beyond are under evaluation but remain scheduled at the moment.

The IIHF says they will meet again in mid-March to "evaluate the impact of these cancellations, with regards to any financial compensation for already-incurred costs to tournament organizers as well as to the participating teams."

“I would like to thank the Medical Committee for their recommendation after very intense discussions over this weekend, I also thank our Council Members for their support of this recommendation in such challenging times,” said president Rene Fasel following the Council’s Extra-Ordinary meeting in a news release. “We will carefully evaluate on a daily basis the developments within our member countries.”