The International Ice Hockey Federation announced Tuesday that the Chinese men's hockey team will take part in the Beijing Games.

The IIHF council made the decision during a two-day meeting in Zurich.

"The council confirmed that it will uphold the decision by the 2018 IIHF Congress to grant the Chinese men’s national team a host qualification position in the 2022 Olympic Games," the federation said in a release,

IIHF president Luc Tardif said on Nov. 3 the team would compete, but the federation held an additional review after witnessing the Kunlun Red Star, who are being used as a proxy for the national team, lose two more games in the KHL last week.

The Red Star, who are 9-23-4 in the KHL this season, suffered a 5-4 overtime loss to Amur Khabarovsk in front of a team of IIHF officials in November and then fell 4-1 to Avangard Omsk two days later.

The team has several North American-born players on their roster who have taken Chinese nationality, including Jake Chelios, son of Hockey Hall of Fame defenceman Chris Chelios.

The Chinese men's national hockey team, which has never competed at the Olympic level, is scheduled to face the United States in their first game in Beijing on Feb. 10.

