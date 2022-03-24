JHM: Button says IIHF did the right thing in banning Russia, Belarus until further notice

The International Ice Hockey Federation announced Thursday that it has opened ethics investigations into the Russian Hockey Federation for sending propaganda to teams in the Kontinental Hockey League, as well as former president and honourary president for life Rene Fasel for alleged connections to Russia and public comments about the war in Ukraine.

During its last meeting the IIHF Council has decided to refer two cases to the independent IIHF Ethics Board. https://t.co/0UbTg3DXru — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) March 24, 2022

If the Ethics Board determines that the IIHF's Code of Ethics has been violated, both cases could be referred to the IIHF's Disciplinary Committee, which can then hold a further review against Fasel and the Russian Hockey Federation.

The IIHF adds that no disciplinary action has been brought yet against Fasel or the Russian Ice Hockey Federation.

More to follow.