The International Ice Hockey Federation released a statement on Friday in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, condemning the use of military force and announcing that its council will meet on Monday regarding the implications on its events.

"The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) is saddened and deeply concerned by the recent events in Ukraine. The IIHF and its Council condemn the use of military force and urge the use of diplomatic means to solve conflicts. Our thoughts are with the people in Ukraine and the Ukrainian ice hockey family," it said in a statement.



"As the IIHF has a duty of care to all its Championship participants, the IIHF Council is reviewing and considering the implications of this conflict on our events. A Council meeting has been called for Monday late afternoon on 28 February."

Russia is scheduled to host the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship in December and the 2023 Men's World Championship the following spring.

The International Olympic Committee urged sports bodies Friday to cancel or move all events they plan to hold in Russia and Belarus, and stop using the countries' flags and national anthems.

The request from the Olympic body came after UEFA moved the Champions League final from St. Petersburg to suburban Paris, and after the governing body of skiing and Formula One pulled upcoming races from Russia.

More to follow.