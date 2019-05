MLS on TSN: NY Red Bulls vs. Whitecaps FC Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

World Hockey Championship – Quarterfinal: Canada vs. Switzerland Thu 10AM ET / 7AM PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4

World Hockey Championship – Quarterfinal: Russia vs. USA Thu 10AM ET / 7AM PT on TSN5

Senior PGA Championship: First Round Thu 1PM ET / 10AM PT on TSN3