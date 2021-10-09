Leafs Ice Chips: Kampf gets look with Ritchie-Marner

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev left Saturday's preseason game against the Ottawa Senators with a hand injury and will not return.

He got crunched into the boards towards the end of the first period. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) October 10, 2021

The 26-year-old winger had one assist in 5:04 of ice time prior to his departure.

A native of Omsk, Russia, Mikheyev had seven goals and 10 assists in 54 games with the Maple Leafs last season.

Toronto will open the regular season against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.