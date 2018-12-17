The Montreal Impact traded defender Chris Duvall to the Houston Dynamo in exchange for a third-round selection in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, the club announced on Monday.

A native of Duluth, GA, Duvall appeared in 15 matches across all competitions for the Impact this season, tallying an assist.

The 27-year-old Duvall is a veteran of five MLS seasons, having been originally taken with the 22nd overall pick in the 2014 SuperDraft by the New York Red Bulls out of Wake Forest.

After three seasons with the Red Bulls, Duvall was selected with the second overall pick in 2016 expansion draft by Minnesota United and dealt to the Impact in exchange for winger Johan Venegas.

In his two seasons with the Impact, Duvall scored once in 42 appearances in all competitions.