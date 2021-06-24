Rick Carlisle is returning to Indiana after agreeing to a four-year deal to become the head coach of the Pacers again, sources told ESPN.

The deal is worth $29 million plus incentives, sources said.

The Pacers are hiring Carlisle a week after he resigned as the Dallas Mavericks' head coach. Carlisle spent 13 seasons in Dallas, becoming the franchise's winningest coach with a 555-478 record and leading the Mavs to the franchise's only championship in 2010-11.

Carlisle previously coached the Pacers for four seasons (2003-04 to 2006-07), compiling a 181-147 record and making the playoffs three times, including an Eastern Conference finals appearance in 2003-04. He also was a top assistant under Larry Bird for three seasons (1997-98 to 1999-2000).

He replaces Nate Bjorkgren, who was fired earlier this month after one season.

The Pacers' five-year playoff streak ended this season when they lost to the Washington Wizards in a play-in tournament bid to earn the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. Indiana was 34-38.

Carlisle, 61, has a career record of 836-689 in stints with the Detroit Pistons, Pacers and Mavs. He ranks 15th all time in wins and is third among active coaches behind only the San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich and Philadelphia 76ers' Doc Rivers.