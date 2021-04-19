Indiana Pacers centre Myles Turner is out indefinitely after a MRI revealed he has a partial tear of his plantar plate in the great toe of his right foot, the team annouced on Monday.

The 25-year-old is averaging 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 47 games this season in Indiana, his sixth year with the club.

The Pacers sit ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 26-30 record.