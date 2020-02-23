1h ago
Pacers' Oladipo (back) out Sunday vs. Raps
Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo (sore lower back) has been ruled out for tonight's game against the Toronto Raptors.
TSN.ca Staff
Nurse happy with VanVleet-Lowry combo and looking to expand Siakam's role
Oladipo, who suffered a ruptured quad in January 2019, missed the Pacers' first 47 games this season. He's averaging 10.8 points in the eight games since his return, which came on Jan. 29 against the Chicago Bulls.
The two-time All-Star is listed as day-to-day with the lower back injury.