Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard was noncommittal on the future of quarterback Carson Wentz with the team.

Speaking in the wake of Sunday's disastrous loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars that eliminated the team from playoff contention, Ballard defended his decision to trade for the 29-year-old pivot last offseason, but stopped short of committing to Wentz going forward.

"At the time, we felt it was the right decision..." Ballard said. "I'm not going to make a comment on who is going to be here next year and who is not."

The Colts acquired Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles last March in exchange for a third-round pick and a conditional second-round selection that became a first. The Eagles will now pick 15th with that selection in April's draft.

In 17 games this season, Wentz threw for 3,563 yards on 322-for-516 passing with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

During the 26-11 loss to the Jags, Wentz was 17-for-29 with 185 yards, one TD and one pick. He also lost a fumble.

Heading into his seventh NFL season, Wentz has three years and over $81 million remaining on his current contract.