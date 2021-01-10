The Indianapolis Colts announced Sunday they have signed 16 players to reserve/future contracts, including Canadian offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell.

O'Donnell, a University of Alberta product, spent the past season on the Colts' practice roster.

O'Donnell was selected by the Montreal Alouettes in the third round of the 2019 CFL Draft.

O'Donnell was named a first-team All-Canadian and participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl in 2019.

Six teams offered O'Donnell an undrafted free agent contract after the 2019 Draft, according to The Canadian Press, with O'Donnell choosing the Colts.