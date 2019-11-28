The injury problems are continuing for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.

According to general manager Chris Ballard, Hilton suffered a setback at practice and will miss Sunday's matchup with the Tennessee Titans because of an injured calf.

Hilton has battled injuries this season and missed three games from Week 9 to Week 11 because of the injury. He returned last week for a matchup with the Houston Texans, but did not look comfortable and was held to three catches for 18 yards and no touchdowns.

In seven games so far this season, Hilton, 30, has 35 catches for 338 yards and five touchdowns.

The Colts enter their matchup with Tennessee sitting at 6-5, good for second place in the AFC South division.