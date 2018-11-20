Indians OF Martin cleared to work out after medical scare

Cleveland Indians outfielder Leonys Martin has been cleared to resume physical activities after a major health scare.

The 30-year-old became extremely ill this summer shortly after he was acquired in a trade from the Detroit Tigers. Martin contracted a bacterial virus that affected his organs and jeopardized his life. Doctors were able to eradicate the infection and Martin was eventually released from the hospital.

The Indians said Martin underwent a scheduled checkup Tuesday at the Cleveland Clinic and was told he could begin an unrestricted off-season strength and conditioning program.

The team anticipates him being ready for the start of the 2019 season.

Cleveland had traded for Martin to address its pressing need for a centre fielder following a slew of other injuries. But he ended up playing in only six games, and the Indians moved second baseman Jason Kipnis to centre.

Martin has a career .248 average with 49 home runs in five plus-seasons with Texas, Seattle, the Cubs, Tigers and Indians. He agreed to a $3 million, one-year deal with Cleveland last month to avoid salary arbitration.

