ORLANDO, Fla. — Injury has ruled Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan out of the rest of the SheBelieves Cup.

The 25-year-old from Whitby, Ont., had to be helped off the field Thursday after suffering an apparent leg injury in Canada's 1-0 loss to the United States.

It was a non-contact injury with Sheridan going down after passing the ball to a teammate. Sheridan, who was making her 10th appearance for Canada, was replaced by veteran Stephanie Labbe in the 11th minute.

A Canada Soccer spokeswoman declined to provide details on the injury, saying Sheridan was on her way back to Sky Blue FC, her NWSL club, where she will be further evaluated.

With veteran Erin McLeod having to leave camp with an injury prior to the tournament's start, Sheridan's injury leaves Canada coach Bev Priestman with Labbe (73 caps) and the uncapped Rylee Foster in goal.

The Canadians, tied with Brazil for eighth in the FIFA world rankings, play No. 31 Argentina on Sunday and Brazil on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2021