2h ago
Report: Looney could still play in Finals
TSN.ca Staff
Kevon Looney's NBA Finals might not be over yet after all.
ESPN's Tim Bontemps reports that the Golden State Warriors forward could potentially return at some point in the series against the Toronto Raptors even after incurring a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture in Game 2.
Looney, who did not play in the Warriors' Game 3 loss, appeared to incur the injury when he landed hard in an attempt to contest a Kawhi Leonard drive early in Game 2.
In his fourth season out of UCLA, Looney has been averaging 20.3 minutes a night during the playoffs, averaging 7.2 points and 4.6 boards over the 18 games in which he appeared.
Game 4 between the Warriors and Raptors goes on Friday night in Oakland with Toronto holding a 2-1 advantage.