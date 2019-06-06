Kevon Looney's NBA Finals might not be over yet after all.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps reports that the Golden State Warriors forward could potentially return at some point in the series against the Toronto Raptors even after incurring a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture in Game 2.

After undergoing further evaluation of the non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture he suffered in Game 2, Warriors forward Kevon Looney could potentially return during the NBA Finals, league sources told ESPN. More testing will determine next steps for Looney. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 6, 2019

Looney, who did not play in the Warriors' Game 3 loss, appeared to incur the injury when he landed hard in an attempt to contest a Kawhi Leonard drive early in Game 2.

In his fourth season out of UCLA, Looney has been averaging 20.3 minutes a night during the playoffs, averaging 7.2 points and 4.6 boards over the 18 games in which he appeared.

Game 4 between the Warriors and Raptors goes on Friday night in Oakland with Toronto holding a 2-1 advantage.