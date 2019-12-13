ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Niagara IceDogs goaltender Tucker Tynan says he's "looking forward" to returning from a scary injury he sustained Thursday night during an Ontario Hockey League game against the London Knights.

Tynan needed surgery after getting cut in the thigh with a skate blade in the opening minute of the second period.

The 17-year-old from Chicago was tended to by medical staff from both teams on the ice before being carted off on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

"Just wanted to say thanks to everyone for the kind words, truly they mean more than anyone can ever know. An unfortunate situation, looking forward to recovering and coming back even stronger and healthier than before," Tynan tweeted Friday night.

Video of the play showed a Knights player collide with Tynan in the crease 40 seconds into the second period. Tynan dropped to the ice and looked to clutch his right leg as a pool of blood emerged from his goalie pads.

The Knights were leading 2-1 when the game was suspended and the league postponed the game shortly after.

Niagara announced earlier Friday that they were postponing two road games this weekend "to allow IceDogs players time to cope and access resources for support." Rescheduled dates are still to be determined.

Tynan is in his first season in the OHL. He is 11-8-4 with a 3.80 goals-against average through 23 games with the IceDogs.

The team has not provided a timetable for his return.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2019.