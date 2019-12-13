The Niagara IceDogs and Ontario Hockey League have announced that the IceDogs two upcoming road games this weekend will be postponed as the team continues to cope with the severe leg injury suffered by goaltender Tucker Tynan Thursday night against the London Knights.

Tynan was hurt after a collision in the crease with a Knights player early in the second period. He underwent a successful procedure Thursday night and is expected to make a complete recovery.

The postponed games are to allow the IceDogs players time to cope and seek support from professionals if needed.

The IceDogs were to play the Peterborough Petes on Saturday, and then the Ottawa 67's on Sunday.

The games will be rescheduled at a later date.