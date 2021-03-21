Due to continued issues with back spasms that forced the team of Joanne Courtney and Darren Moulding to take a default loss on Sunday morning, the duo have decided to withdraw from the Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship.

Team Courtney/Moulding will be withdrawing from the 2021 Home Hardware Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship due to injury.



Full statement here ➡️ https://t.co/OuVMhITT19#CMDCC2021 pic.twitter.com/irTC95vLOP — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) March 21, 2021

The team had two round-robin games left to play — today at 5:30 p.m. MT against Clancy Grandy and Patrick Janssen, and Monday at 5:30 p.m. against Brittany Tran and Aaron Sluchinski.

Moulding, part of Brendan Bottcher's Canadian team for the World Men's Curling Championship, came to a mutual decision with Courtney, agreeing that it was best for Moulding to withdraw in order to go through physiotherapy and prepare for the world championship.

“This was not an easy decision, because Joanne and I were doing very well together, and I felt like we could accomplish something special,” said Moulding. “But Joanne could not have been more supportive and understanding. The world men’s championship is extremely important for Olympic qualifying for Canada and I’ll be working hard and getting all of the necessary treatments to make sure my back is healthy in time for our opening game on April 2.”

“Playing with Darren in mixed doubles was an absolute joy, and I know how hard this hit him to have to withdraw, but I totally support our decision,” added Courtney. “We had a great time together, and I hope we can team up again in the future. I’ll be cheering for Darren and Team Canada at the world championship next month.”