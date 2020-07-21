Insider Trading: NHL to unveil what hub city life will look like TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger joins Glenn Schiiler to discuss what we will learn about the NHL bubble and hub city life during the league's announcement on Thursday, as well as how important the next week is for testing and the latest on Taylor Hall's contract status. TSN.ca Staff

