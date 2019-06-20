TSN Hockey Insiders Pierre LeBrun, Bob McKenzie and Darren Dreger joined host James Duthie to discuss what general managers in Western Canada might have in front of them over the next few days, the latest with Matt Duchene and more.

Work to do out West

With less than 24 hours to go until the NHL Draft, trade talks is in the air, especially with teams in Western Canada. What’s the latest?

McKenzie: Well I don’t think there’s any question [Edmonton Oilers general manager] Kenny Holland would like to do a lot of different things and general manager Jim Benning in Vancouver would like to get a defenceman. But at the same time, I think the three Western Canadian teams – Vancouver probably to a lesser extent – Edmonton and Calgary are looking at maybe making moves to move some contracts and move some players that maybe don’t fit in their plans anymore. For the Edmonton Oilers, that potentially is Milan Lucic. Now, it’s a tricky situation because he’s got a full no-move clause, so he entirely dictates where he goes and where he doesn’t go. But there has been a lot of Milan Lucic trade talk over the last little while. Down the road in Calgary, James Neal, he didn’t fit real well last year. That may be something that Brad Treliving is looking to make happen sooner rather than later. And there hasn’t been as much talk about Loui Eriksson in Vancouver lately but that’s an interesting situation, the relationship between Travis Green and Loui Eriksson, so all these players are kind of tied into a triangle where at times we’ve heard Lucic-Eriksson trade talk. At times we’ve heard Lucic-Neal trade talk between Calgary and Edmonton, so we’ll see how it all shakes out, but those are some of the things going on here.

What might Edmonton want for Puljujarvi?

It looks like the former No. 4 overall pick’s time in Edmonton could be coming to an end. What might Ken Holland be looking for in a potential trade?

Dreger: Well, the Oilers aren’t too concerned what Jesse Puljujarvi wants. They know what they need in return to move what they consider to be still a decent NHL prospect and you know it depends. Kenny Holland is interested in a hockey deal. Now, teams with some level of interest are suggesting that at minimum, it’s going to take a second-round draft pick so it sounds like the Oilers have at least lobbed that out there as a starting point but we’ll see whether or not that’s going to be enough to get it done.

LeBrun: Also seems like the Oilers would like to beef up their goaltending. We’re told that they talked to Carolina about acquiring the rights for Petr Mrazek who is an unrestricted free agent. Now the answer is no at this point because Carolina is still knee deep in negotiations with Mrazek’s people at Newport. There’s been an offer, there’s been a counter offer and Don Waddell and Newport are going to talk again in the next 48 hours, keep an eye on that. Carolina right now, both of their two goalies are UFAs so they need to find a netminder over the next two weeks.

Could the Canucks make a splash?

The NHL Draft is in Vancouver so there will be extra attention on general manager Jim Benning. Could he make a big move?

Dreger: I don’t think there’s any question about that. Jim Benning hasn’t been shy in talking about the needs and the wants of the Vancouver Canucks. It starts on the blueline so he wants to add an experienced piece and he’s going to do that via trade and we’ve speculated on some potential names that could be thrown out there. Tyson Barrie’s name from the Colorado Avalanche is out there whether he’s a fit or not or he’ll dip into the unrestricted free agent market and that’s where you look at, say, a Tyler Myers who’s currently with the Winnipeg Jets. But keep an eye on that 10th pick overall because he has not been afraid to say that he’s willing to move up or down if necessary.

Might Duchene stay put in Columbus?

Duchene currently occupies the No. 2 spot on TSN’s Free Agent Frenzy Board. Is it still a possibility he stays with the Blue Jackets?

LeBrun: The door is not closed there. Columbus remains absolutely in the mix. I’m told they haven’t made an official offer. They’re waiting for the camp led by Pat Brisson to say “Okay, make that offer.” But they are still in there. Pat Brisson on Sunday and Monday will start taking phone calls from teams around the league who have interest in Matt Duchene and then from there they’ll decide whether they do visits or welcome people to the offices in Los Angeles like we had last year with John Tavares.

Other Rumblings

What are some other rumblings that are out there?

McKenzie: And keep an eye on the New York Rangers as well. They’ve already acquired Jacob Trouba and Chris Kreider’s name is very much out in the trade front, as is Jimmy Vesey. The Rangers are shuffling their deck and trying to make some things happen. And obviously there’s going to be negotiations with Jacob Trouba. There’s lots of speculation that something will get done on a long-term deal. Probably in the seven-year with an $8 million AAV or thereabouts. Not done by any stretch of the imagination but that seems to be the target number that a lot of people think Trouba’s contract with the Rangers – when it’s done – will come in at.