After a summer of mostly quiet on the Erik Karlsson front, things could be picking up again.

Clinging to remaining holidays, however, sources confirm teams with interest in Erik Karlsson have stepped up of late and talks are moving. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) August 22, 2018

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that trade talks for the Ottawa Senators captain have recently stepped up and are moving.

The 15th overall pick in the 2008 Draft, Karlsson is heading into his 10th NHL season. He had 9 goals and 53 assists over 71 games in last season.

Karlsson, 28, has been a near point-per-game performer since his third season in the league.

Karlsson led the Sens to within one game of the Stanley Cup in 2016-17, but the club fell off dramatically and limped to a 28-43-11 record last season.

The team offered Karlsson an extension on July 1, but also gave other teams permission to speak with the Swede.

"We don't really want to talk about roster players, contract negotiations, trades, all these things, but I think we owe it to our fans and we made a promise at the town hall that we would make a contract offer to Erik Karlsson and we’ve done so,” general manager Pierre Dorion said at the time. “We're not going to talk any more about it, but we talked about it previously and that’s about all we're going to say on the subject."

A deal with the Vegas Golden Knights for Karlsson fell apart during draft weekend, while Karlsson has also been attached to the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars at different points during the offseason.

Karlsson one year left on a seven-year, $45.5 million contract he signed ahead of the 2012-13 season. He will count $6.5 million against the cap next season.