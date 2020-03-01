International Women's Day is on Sunday, March 8.

As we champion women today and every day, the network showcases some of our past TSN Originals and features recognizing and celebrating the athletic and social achievements of women.

185 - By Diana Matheson For decades she's been a Canadian icon and now she is a part of global history. Canadian national Diana Matheson describes Christine Sinclair's heart, devotion and humility in this essay.

TSN Original: The Doctor Is In Hayley Wickenheiser is a renaissance woman: Olympic and world champion, Maple Leafs assistant director of player personnel and medical student. After leading the national team for more than two decades, she is on her way to becoming an emergency room doctor. Watch the TSN Original 'The Doctor Is In.'

TSN Original: As Long As I Breathe Rosie MacLennan is a two-time Olympic champion. She is also battling anxiety. But through the years, Rosie learned healing actions, catered to her wellness and performance. In collaboration with Team Canada, here is the TSN Original - ''As Long As I Breathe''.

TSN Original: Radical Play - Part 2 On International Women's Day, take a closer look at Rick Westhead's Canadian Screen Award-winning feature Radical Play - showing how a soccer team in Dublin is helping young women dispel stereotypes about Muslims and gain the confidence to voice their opposition to radical extremism.

Kraft Project Play: The Beast from the East Canada achieved a rugby milestone when it won silver in the 2014 Women’s World Cup. One of the leaders of that team - Olivia DeMerchant - came from Atlantic Canada, where becoming a top female rugby player comes with its fair share of challenges.

The Janine Beckie story Janine Beckie was born in Colorado but spent much of her younger years in Saskatchewan, which is where her love for Canada began. Take a look at her story, from humble beginnings to representing Canada on the international stage at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Fleming being dubbed the future face of Canada Soccer You may not have known a ton about Jessie Fleming before the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. She isn't the most outgoing on the team and she considers herself an introvert, but regardless of her personality off the pitch it doesn't seem to be present on it. But we can already see why she's being dubbed the future face of Canada Soccer.

The Next One Jordyn Huitema has been a prodigious goal scorer since the age of four and is the first Canadian player to vault from High School directly to European club football.