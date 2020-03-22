The International Olympic Committee has set a deadline to determine the fate of this summer's Tokyo Olympics.

In an open letter to athletes, IOC president Thomas Bach said that the world governing body will spend the next four weeks to decide the best option for the Games amid mounting criticism from athletes and sports organizations.

It's the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began that the IOC has said it's considering other options.

"These scenarios relate to modifying existing operational plans for the Games to go ahead on July 24, 2020, and also for changes to the start date of the Games," the Olympic governing body said in a statement.

Canadian athletes and coaches had mixed feelings about the news.

Stuart McMillan, a Canadian speed coach based in Phoenix, Ariz., called it "The very definition of kicking the rock down the road."

The IOC's change in strategy comes after Bach held a conference call with the executive board.

"The way I read (Bach's letter) is that the Games will be delayed," said Evan Dunfee, a world bronze medallist in race walk. "It just takes time to figure out and co-ordinate how to move the mountain that is staging the Games and we only get one shot at announcing it so let's make sure we get it right.

"I just don't personally see any way in which the Games can start in July."

Bach and Japan's organizing committee had consistently said the Games would go ahead as planned. Japan's prime minister Shinzo Abe declared the Games going ahead would be "proof that the human race will conquer the new coronavirus."

But many countries including Canada are virtually on lockdown, meaning weight rooms, pools and gyms are closed to athletes who are expected to be in optimum shape in four months. Travel bans have eliminated the ability to train abroad. Numerous competitions, including countless Olympic qualifying events, have been postponed.

"It's pretty clear to me as an athlete at this point that it's not going to be happening as planned," said boxer Mandy Bujold, a two-time Pan American Games champion. "It is going to take time to decide on the best alternative. I personally do hope it's a new date and not a complete cancellation.

"Staying healthy right now is the No. 1 priority for everyone. I will continue to do the training that I can do from home and do my part in keeping my community and family safe."

Some Canadian athletes take comfort in the fact that there is some light — a deadline of four weeks — at the end of the tunnel.

"I'm glad they gave us a date," said Brent Lakatos, an 11-time world champion in wheelchair racing. "I understand they need more time to make a decision on what to do. But with the trajectory of things these days, I can't imagine they will do anything other than postpone it."

Criticism of the IOC's stance has grown in recent days. Both governing bodies for track and field and swimming in the United States have called on their Olympic officials to push for a postponement, and Swimming Canada later backed its Canadian counterpart.

National Olympic committees in Brazil, Slovenia and Norway are among those pushing for a postponement until the global health crisis subsides.

Women's basketball star Kia Nurse said she trusts the "(Canadian Olympic Committee) and Canadian health officials who have to make tough decisions are going to do so with the best interest of staff, fans and Canadian athletes in mind."

Since the first modern Olympics in Athens in 1896, the Games have only been cancelled during the world wars including 1916, 1940 and 1944. There have been three major boycotts, in 1976 in Montreal, 1980, and 1984.

There have been more than 330,000 cases of coronavirus around the world, with more than 14,000 deaths.

"There is a dramatic increase in cases and new outbreaks of COVID-19 in different countries on different continents," the IOC said. "This led the (board) to the conclusion that the IOC needs to take the next step in its scenario-planning."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2020.