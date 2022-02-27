IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 38 points and 11 assists and No. 21 Iowa clinched a share of the Big Ten championship with a 104-80 win over No. 6 Michigan on Sunday.

It’s the first conference regular-season title since 2008 for the Hawkeyes (20-7, 14-4 Big Ten), who shared the championship with Ohio State.

Monika Czinano added 19 points for Iowa. Gabbie Marshall had 14.

Clark, who came into the game as the nation’s leading scorer at 27.1 points per game, had a career-high 46 points against the Wolverines in a 98-90 loss on February 6. She was just as effective in this game, hitting 11 of 18 shots from the field, including 8 of 11 in 3-pointers.

Michigan (22-5, 13-4) had a chance to win the title outright. The Wolverines opened the game with an 11-4 run and led by 11 points in the first quarter before the Hawkeyes took over.

Iowa had a 19-5 run to close the first half and take a 53-39 halftime lead. Clark had two 3-pointers in the span of 23 seconds in the run, while the Wolverines missed 10 of their last 12 shots in the half.

Michigan got to within 67-59 with two minutes to play in the third quarter. But Clark had another burst of back-to-back 3-pointers in a 16-second stretch, and the Hawkeyes kept their double-digit lead the rest of the game.

It was the most points scored this season against the Wolverines, who had the top scoring defense in the Big Ten at 59.8 points per game.

Naz Hillmon had 18 points and 15 rebounds for Michigan. Laila Phelia had 16 points. Emily Kiser had 12. Maddie Nolan had 11.

The Hawkeyes had a season-high 16 3-pointers.

HILLMON’S MILESTONE

With the double-double, Hillmon became the first player in Michigan history to have 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in a career.

Hillmon has 2,079 points and 1,008 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

The Hawkeyes, who will be the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten tournament, head into the postseason having won four consecutive games and five of their last six.

Michigan, which tied with Maryland for third place in the conference, has lost three of its last five.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Hawkeyes should take a big jump on Monday, having defeated No. 10 Indiana and the Wolverines this week.

Michigan split its two games this week, and could drop out of the top 10.

UP NEXT

Michigan: At Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis on Friday

Iowa: At Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis on Friday.

__

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25