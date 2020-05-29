SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Iowa Wild forward Gerry Mayhew has been named the American Hockey League's most valuable player.

Mayhew scored a league-best 39 goals and finished third in scoring with 61 points in 49 games, helping Iowa to the best regular-season record in franchise history.

The Wild were second in the Central Division with a 37-18-8 record when the AHL season was ended early by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayhew had 10 game-winning goals and 11 multi-goal games in 2019-20, including a natural hat trick in a 3-0 win over San Diego on Feb. 14. He has 13 power-play goals and two short-handed goals.

He also had two goals in 13 games with the Minnesota Wild this season – including a goal in his NHL debut Oct. 15 at Toronto.

A native of Wyandotte, Mich., Mayhew turned pro with Iowa in 2017 after four years at Ferris State University, and spent his first two pro seasons on an AHL contract before signing with Minnesota on May 10, 2019.

He has 88 goals and 72 assists in 209 regular-season games with Iowa.

